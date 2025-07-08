Hope On The Horizon: Cutting-Edge Therapies Redefine Outcomes In Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Making The Global Market To Nearly Double By 2033 And Grow With A CAGR Of 8.5%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is expected to grow significantly and reach USD 6.1 billion by 2033, driven by a rising prevalence, growing R&D investment in novel therapies and favorable reimbursement support. New vaccine-based approaches are emerging as key areas of focus. Chicago, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market was valeud at US$ 3.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025-2033. This expansion is fueled by rising disease prevalence, advances in diagnostics, growing R&D investments, and emerging targeted therapies. However, challenges such as the blood-brain barrier, therapeutic resistance, and limited long-term efficacy constrain progress and deter commercial investment. Despite these hurdles, innovation across therapeutic modalities and supportive technologies is gradually reshaping the treatment landscape. Explore Key Data Points and Forecast Tables in the Free Sample Copy: Glioblastoma Multiforme is the most common type of cancerous brain tumor. It poses significant treatment challenges due to its rapid proliferation, invasive growth, and resistance to conventional therapies. It is characterized by necrosis, microvascular proliferation, and marked cellular atypia. As per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons in 2024, glioblastoma multiforme accounted for 47.7% of malignant brain and CNS tumors, with an incidence of 3.2 per 100,000 and a prevalence of 9.2 per 100,000 in the U.S. According to the National Brain Tumor Society, the median survival is 14.6 months, with only 17% of patients alive after two years and a five-year survival rate of just 6.8%. It is more common in males, peaks between ages 75 – 84, and shows racial disparities, with highest incidence among non-Hispanic white populations.

Treatment typically involves surgical resection followed by chemoradiation with temozolomide, which remains the standard of care (SoC). However, recurrence occurs in over 90% of patients within two years. For recurrent cases, bevacizumab (Avastin) and combinations like lomustine-bevacizumab offer modest benefits. Device-based therapies, such as Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), continue gaining traction with FDA-approved systems like Optune Gio. Novel therapies, including selinexor (NCT04216329) and immune checkpoint inhibitors like nivolumab (NCT04606316), are currently in clinical trials, signaling progress towards durable interventions.



Market Forecast

(2033) USD 6.1 billion CAGR 8.5% Top Driver (s) Growing Prevalence of glioblastoma multiforme

Favorable reimbursement policies

Demand for effective treatment Top Trend Adoption of TTFields devices Top Restraint Consistently low survival rates in glioblastoma multiforme

Opportunity Unlocked: Glioblastoma Vaccines as the Next Frontier in Immunotherapy

Glioblastoma multiforme is hard to treat with conventional therapies. However, breakthroughs in vaccine-based immunotherapy are beginning to reshape the therapeutic landscape, offering new hope for the patients. Research efforts are accelerating around multiple vaccine platforms, including peptide-based, dendritic cell (DC), and mRNA vaccines, highlighting a new era of personalized and immune-driven treatment strategies.

Peptide vaccines, such as SurVaxM developed by MimiVax and currently in Phase II clinical trials, are designed to target tumor-specific neoantigens, activating the immune system to selectively attack malignant cells. These personalized vaccines have shown potential in extending progression-free survival and enhancing immune engagement. Similarly, DC vaccines are gaining traction, despite logistical challenges in integration with standard therapies. Notable candidates such as DCVax-L, in Phase III trials for newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma multiforme, and DOC1021, currently in Phase II trials by Diakonos, have demonstrated improved two-year survival rates when administered sequentially after temozolomide (TMZ) chemotherapy, rather than concurrently.

Meanwhile, mRNA-based vaccines are emerging as a powerful immunotherapeutic modality, leveraging their rapid development cycle and capacity to induce strong, targeted immune responses against glioblastoma multiforme cells. Their adaptability and precision position them as a key component in next-generation oncology protocols.

While the momentum is promising, ongoing research aims to refine delivery systems, address tumor-induced immunosuppression, and explore synergistic combinations with checkpoint inhibitors and standard-of-care therapies. Collectively, the expanding pipeline of glioblastoma vaccines signifies a paradigm shift toward more personalized, immune-based interventions, marking a transformative step forward in the quest for more durable and effective glioblastoma multiforme treatment.

Regional Dynamics Shaping the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Landscape

The global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is evolving rapidly, with regional dynamics playing a pivotal role in shaping its growth. North America leads the market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, streamlined regulatory frameworks, and strong R&D investment. The U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 allocated $10 million to establish the Glioblastoma Research Program (GBMRP) under CDMRP, while Canada's Lundin Cancer Fund committed $4 million in 2025 to launch a national glioblastoma multiforme initiative, reinforcing the region's leadership in clinical innovation.

Europe follows closely, propelled by coordinated national research strategies and strong public funding. Germany's UNITE Glioblastoma project, supported by the German Research Foundation's Collaborative Research Centers, exemplifies the region's growing commitment to tackling glioblastoma multiforme through advanced research and cross-border collaboration.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid progress, with governments, academia, and private stakeholders stepping up investment. Japan's conditional approval of DELYTACT (G47∆) the world's first oncolytic virus therapy for malignant gliomas, highlights the region's increasing role in therapeutic innovation.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are in the early stages of glioblastoma multiforme research development. Though challenged by limited infrastructure and funding, emerging efforts from academic centers and private healthcare providers are laying the groundwork for future growth and capacity-building.

As glioblastoma multiforme remains one of the most aggressive brain cancers, regional efforts will continue to shape the global response, advancing innovation, access, and treatment outcomes .

Recent Advancements and Key Players in the Glioblastoma Therapeutics Market

Several prominent players, including Novocure, Roche, Merck & Co., Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo, Allergan, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Vigeo Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Incyte Corporation, Kazia Therapeutics, and TVAX Biomedical, are advancing innovation in the glioblastoma treatment landscape. These companies are focused on developing novel therapeutics, targeted drug delivery systems, and strategic collaborations to tackle one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

In March 2025, Laminar Pharmaceuticals announced promising results from its ongoing Phase 2b/3 clinical trial (NCT04250922) of LAM561 in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (ndGBM). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluates LAM561 in combination with standard chemoradiotherapy (radiotherapy and temozolomide). Early data revealed a positive trend in progression-free survival (PFS), particularly in patients with MGMT-methylated tumors. The trial is partially supported by the EU H2020 ClinGlio initiative, reinforcing the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing brain cancer research.

Similarly, on June 2, 2025, Sapience Therapeutics presented updated clinical and biomarker data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of Lucicebtide (formerly ST101) at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Lucicebtide, a first-in-class C/EBPβ antagonist, demonstrated encouraging results in glioblastoma patients, further validating its mechanism of action and potential as a novel targeted therapy.

Further driving progress, on April 1, 2025, Spanios and GlioGuard announced a strategic partnership to accelerate glioblastoma drug discovery and development. This collaboration aims to deliver more effective and personalized treatment options for glioblastoma multiforme, addressing the urgent need for breakthroughs in one of the most treatment-resistant forms of cancer.

These advancements highlight the growing momentum in glioblastoma therapeutics. With continued innovation, clinical progress, and collaborative efforts, the industry is poised to improve patient outcomes and reshape the future of brain cancer treatment.

Book a 1:1 Presentation to Discuss Key Trends and Strategic Takeaways:

Future Outlook: Evolving the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Landscape

The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is under transformation. By 2030, a combination of drug innovation, device advancement, and integrated care models is expected to redefine survival outcomes for this aggressive brain cancer.

Oral therapies currently lead the market, driven by ease of use and improved patient adherence. Injectables follow, offering systemic options like chemotherapies and targeted biologics. Implants, such as localized wafers, remain a niche but vital component post-surgery. Therapies, especially multi-modal regimens, dominate the market and are expanding rapidly, as combination approaches become the clinical standard.

The next wave will be led by immunotherapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors, poised to break the disease immune resistance. These emerging treatments will increasingly complement traditional modalities, aiming for longer progression-free and overall survival.

Wearable devices, particularly Novocure's Optune Gio, represent a paradigm shift. Future versions will be lighter, more personalized, and AI-integrated, enabling real-time therapy adjustments and remote monitoring, bringing glioblastoma multiforme care closer to the patient.

Key Competitors



Novocure

Roche

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Daiichi Sankyo

Allegran

Laminar pharmaceuticals

Vigeo therapeutics

Eli lily

Incyte corporation

Kazia Therapuetics TVAX Biomedicals

Segmentation: Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market

By Treatment Type



Surgery (Gliadel wafer)

Therapies



Chemotherapy





Temzolomide



Lomustine



Radiation Therapy



Targeted Therapy (Bevacizumab)

Others (Delytact) Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) (Optune Gio)

By Dosage Form



Oral

Injectables Implant and TFF Field Device

By End Users



Hospitals & Clinics (specialty clinics)

Cancer Treatment Centers Academic and Research Organizations

By Region



North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

