Enteral Feeding Devices Market Set To Reach USD 7.06 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Chronic Disease Burden And Aging Population SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 4.15 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 7.06 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.11% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
Enteral Feeding Pump Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market By Product
In 2023, the enteral feeding pump segment held the largest market share with 50.80%, driven by its precision, safety, and effectiveness in providing measured nutrition. Their use can help in achieving accurate flow rate to minimize complications such as aspiration or underfeeding, particularly for critically ill or pediatric patients. They are used heavily in hospitals, home care, and extended care facilities for consistent nutritional delivery.
Based on Age Group, the Adult Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market
The Adult segment dominated the enteral feeding devices market in 2023 with a 91.30% market share, owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, e.g., cancer, stroke, and gastrointestinal diseases among adults. Enteral feeding is a necessity of life for many adults who must maintain it over a long period.
By Indication, the Orphan Diseases Segment is Emerging as The Fastest-Growing Segment of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market
In 2023, the orphan diseases segment held the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market, owing to a result of growing knowledge, improving diagnosis, and more attention for the treatment of rare diseases. Swallowing food or digesting it is impossible in many orphan diseases, which leads to enteral nutrition. In addition, government grants, research funding, and patient advocacy support have also driven the use of enteral feeding solutions for these diseases.
Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation
By Product
- Giving Set Enteral Feeding Pump Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Device Low Profile Gastrostomy Device Nasogastric Tube Gastrostomy Tube
By Age Group
- Adults Pediatrics
By Indication
- Alzheimer's Nutrition Deficiency Cancer Care Diabetes Chronic Kidney Diseases Orphan Diseases Dysphagia Pain Management Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea Others
By End-use
- Hospitals Home Care
Enteral Feeding Devices Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates
The enteral feeding devices market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, with a 37.2% market share, owing to its developed health system, high burden of chronic and age-related diseases, and aging population. High reimbursement rates, penetration of home enteral nutrition, and well-established players in the market fuel market growth. Furthermore, the region's leading position has been possible thanks to continuous technological innovations and rising health care expenditures.
The region Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and better health care facilities. Rising awareness regarding healthcare, increasing hospital & homecare investment, along with rising rural medical aid access, drives the market. Furthermore, economic growth and increased healthcare spending drive enteral feeding devices in the region.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)
5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region
5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)
5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product
8. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Age Group
9. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Indication
10. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by End-use
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
