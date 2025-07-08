403
Rwanda Holds Firm on Advancing Kiswahili Language
(MENAFN) Rwanda has reiterated its dedication to advancing the Kiswahili language as a key part of its strategy to enhance African unity and solidarity.
"Rwanda recognizes the importance of Kiswahili in achieving inclusive and equitable education. Our government made a decision in 2017 to designate Kiswahili as one of the official languages of the country, alongside Kinyarwanda, English, and French," Minister of State for Education Claudette Irere stated during the closing ceremony of the 4th World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations held Monday in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.
She emphasized that "this move was not just symbolic. It was a deliberate strategy to position Rwanda within the East African Community and the broader African linguistic landscape, while also strengthening African solidarity and fraternity."
Caroline Asiimwe, Executive Secretary of the East African Kiswahili Commission, highlighted Kiswahili’s pivotal role in shaping societies, nations, and the East African Community (EAC) region.
Asiimwe stressed the commission’s focus on empowering youth and driving digital innovation. She called on young people to embrace Kiswahili’s digital future, leveraging the language as a platform for entrepreneurship and peacebuilding.
"Let us build AI tools, dictionaries, and platforms in Kiswahili not only to preserve the language but to empower the next generation of African innovators," Asiimwe urged.
Co-hosted by Rwanda and the East African Kiswahili Commission, the two-day event revolved around the theme "Kiswahili, Inclusive Education and Sustainable Development." It aimed to review key policies, share best practices, and foster stakeholder collaboration.
The celebration attracted over 300 attendees, including senior government officials, delegates from EAC member states, scholars, Kiswahili experts, and university students.
The program featured a regional symposium, youth engagement forums, and an exhibition where participants discussed how Kiswahili, artificial intelligence, and inclusive education can promote peace and stimulate innovative projects across the region.
