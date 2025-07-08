Grasons Franchisees Find Freedom In Business Ownership Through Multiple Revenue Streams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As aspiring entrepreneurs look for greater financial and professional independence this Independence Day season, Grasons , the estate-sale and business-liquidation franchise within Evive Brands , is showing how a diversified service model can create resilient, community-focused businesses.

Grasons franchise owners generate income from five different service offerings: traditional on-site estate sales, online estate sales, online auctions, business liquidations and clean-out services. Consignment is the foundation of every engagement-clients entrust items to Grasons, which then selects the mix of services and channels that will maximize returns. "Our multi-faceted model lets franchisees match the right service-or combination of services-to each situation," said Craig Tyler, Brand Leader of Grasons. "That flexibility is critical in today's dynamic economy, whether a client is downsizing a family home, closing a retail storefront or liquidating corporate assets."

Demographic and market forces continue to fuel demand. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day, driving estate-transition needs, while UBS projects more than 50,000 U.S. brick-and-mortar store closures between 2024 and 2030, creating opportunities for experienced liquidators.

Lynn Dorton, owner of Grasons of Nashville, Tenn., found her path to independence after two decades in business development and marketing. Working alongside her son, Carter, she launched the Nashville franchise in early 2025 to bring integrity, transparency and compassionate service to Middle Tennessee families. "Entrepreneurship with Grasons allows us to make a meaningful impact in our community while controlling our own future," Dorton said. "Every project-whether it's an in-person estate sale including clean out, or an online only auction -lets us tailor a solution that eases clients' stress and builds a sustainable business for our family."

Multi-unit owner Vincent Stirone of Orange County, Calif., echoes the value of Grasons' diversified revenue streams: "Every estate or business liquidation is unique. Being able to pivot between on-site sales and online auctions while adding an optional clean-out increases our win rate and profitability while delivering the best outcome for the client."

Grasons supports new owners with in-depth training, proprietary marketing, national branding and ongoing operational guidance. Its estimating and inventory software, centralized marketing support and compliance resources allow franchisees to scale quickly while focusing on customer care.

Entrepreneurs interested in owning a service-driven, community-oriented business can learn more at .

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED