Nocturia Market Research And Forecast Report 2025-2034, Featuring Leading Players - Urigen Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nocturia Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nocturia market is set to experience robust growth, with its valuation anticipated to rise from USD 3.30 billion in 2024 to USD 7.32 billion by 2034, driven by an 8.30% CAGR. This growth is fueled by a rising prevalence of the condition, which affects over 50% of individuals aged 60 or more across key regions.

The market report addresses performance trends, market drivers, and key growth factors, offering insights into regional leadership, demographic impacts, and evolving treatment landscapes in the nocturia market. Leading players include Urigen Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others. These companies are driving market evolution through R&D, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Nocturia significantly impacts the quality of life due to its association with sleep deprivation and other health complications such as obesity, depression, and diabetes. An increasing geriatric population is contributing to market expansion, with the global elderly demographic projected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic shift is particularly pronounced in India, foreseen to double its elderly population by mid-century.

Innovation remains a crucial market driver, evidenced by breakthroughs in treatment modalities. A 2023 randomized trial highlighted the promise of Erbium YAG laser therapy, showing notable improvements in nocturia symptoms. Such novel treatments are complemented by advancements in diagnostic and digital health tools, enhancing patient outcomes and market reach.

Conditions like obesity and hypertension, which predispose individuals to nocturia, add impetus to market demand. Moreover, increased healthcare spending is pivotal in advancing diagnosis and treatment accessibility.

Nocturia Market Trends

Advancements in Treatment Options: Technological and pharmaceutical developments have resulted in diverse treatment offerings, from behavioral interventions to advanced pharmacotherapies, broadening patient access and boosting market share.

Integration of Digital Health Technologies: The adoption of digital solutions enhances patient management, promoting adherence to treatment through tools like mobile apps and telehealth services, facilitating a patient-centric approach.

Heightened Awareness and Diagnosis: Growing recognition of nocturia as a treatable condition has spurred diagnosis rates and treatment efforts, driving ongoing research and innovation in therapeutic options.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Increased spending supports therapeutic advancements and ensures wider accessibility, fostering market growth.

Nocturia Market Segmentation: The market is segmented across various parameters:



By Disease Type: Categorized into polyuria, nocturnal polyuria, low nocturnal bladder capacity, and mixed nocturia. Nocturnal polyuria accounts for 88% of cases.

By Drug Type: Includes anti-cholinergic, desmopressin, antibiotics, and anti-spasmodic drugs, addressing different management aspects.

By Dosage Form: Encompasses tablets and nasal sprays, catering to diverse patient preferences.

By Distribution Channel: Ranges from hospital and retail pharmacies to online platforms. By Region: Focus on the U.S., Europe, Japan, and India, with the U.S. being a significant market due to high disease prevalence.

Key Attributes:

