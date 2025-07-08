Dyson Supercharges Beauty With New Airwrap Co-Anda2xtm, The Next Level Multi-Styler And Hair Dryer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled attachments automatically adjust to styling needs, and deliver optimal results for all hair types. When connected to the MyDysonTM app, enjoy effortless curling with one-touch i.d. curlTM technology, a curling sequence customized to the user. Fueled by relentless iteration, Dyson has made the Airwrap2xTMsmaller and lighter in hand for improved maneuverability, and control. "Dyson has developed a new motor for our new Airwrap2xTM, which spins at 150,000rpm, delivering twice the air pressure and faster drying. The high pressure creates a longer lasting curl or straighter styles. Traditional stylers can damage hair, but we have always focused on developing tools that protect hair health whilst enhancing without compromising precision and or performance. We harness our expertise in motors, fluid dynamics, and materials to continually improve. New attachments like the AirSmooth2xTMcreate sleek looks, and the patented bristles on the Anti-snag Loop Brush 2x create snag-free styling, all while sensors adjust heat to protect your hair. It's about creating exciting long-lasting styles using with smarter, more efficient technology."

- James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer Most powerful Dyson hair care motor

The heart of the machine, the HyperdymiumTM2 motor, has been re-engineered from the ground up to be Dyson's fastest and most powerful hair care motor. The wire powering the motor is as thin as a strand of human hair it's designed to care for - measuring just 90 microns, it's an example of precision engineering and allows us to miniaturize this powerful technology to the extent that it now comfortably sits in the palm of your hand. Accompanying the power increase is a new aerodynamics package with a high performance mixed flow impeller and twin row over- molded diffuser. This results in more flow and double the air pressure without increasing noise. This complete motor package spins up to 150,000rpm or nine times faster than a Formula 1 car engine. The Dyson HyperdymiumTM2's unique electromagnetic design and Dyson-developed intelligent control provides class leading, long lasting and smooth power delivery. Designed specifically for the Airwrap2xTM, this means 30% more product power and 2x more air pressure, for faster drying and styling3. In use with the new attachments, it dries as fast as a full performance hair dryer and has stronger Coanda airflow for better hair wrapping and curling power. Smart sensor technology

Sensors have been embedded in the Airwrap2xTMto take the guesswork out of a user's desired styling and the maintenance of the machine.

Attachment Learning – An RFID chip in each attachment communicates with the machine, to instantly adapt to the best temperature and airflow settings. The attachments are preset with recommended airflow and heat settings but are customizable by the user using the MyDysonTMapp.



Personalized curling with i.d. curlTM- Used with the Airwrap2xTMcurling barrels, the i.d. curlTM sequence will activate four steps for consistent curls with a push of the action button. This will adjust heat and airflow to wrap, set and release the perfect curl every time. Connect to the MyDysonTMapp to create a hair profile and a personalized curling sequence.



Hall sensor - Detects when the filter is attached.



MEMs (micro-electro-mechanical) pressure sensor - Detects when filter cleaning is needed to inform the user.

2x glass bead thermistors – For intelligent heat control which measures air temperature 1000 times per second and keeps it stable no matter the type of use the machine is subjected to, ensuring the machine does not cause heat damage. Intelligent styling attachments

Nine styling attachments have been engineered for the Airwrap2xTMmulti-styler. In the United States, the Straight+Wavy and Curly+Coily sets are available and come with six attachments in a Dyson-designed presentation case. Users can achieve any style, for every hair type. The attachments are intelligent and control twice the air pressure generated by the new Dyson HyperdymiumTM2 motor.

Straight+Wavy set - 30mm Co-anda2xTM curling barrel - 40mm Co-anda2xTM curling barrel - Anti-snag loop brush 2x - Round volumizing brush 2x - AirSmooth2xTM attachment - Fast dryer 2x Curly+Coily set - 40mm Co-anda2xTM curling barrel - Anti-snag loop brush 2x - Round volumizing brush 2x - Tension comb 2x - Wave+Curl diffuser 2x - Fast dryer 2x

Owners can also explore a range of standalone attachments to complement their set: the 20mm Co-anda2xTMcurling barrel, 30mm Co-anda2xTM curling barrel, AirSmooth2xTM, Wave+Curl diffuser 2x and Tension comb 2x.

Full list of attachments



20mm, 30mm and 40mm Co-anda2xTMcurling barrels



Experience faster curling with 30% more product power due to the improved motor.





20mm: Tight curls in both directions with one barrel.





30mm: Voluminous curls and waves both directions with one barrel.





40mm: Loose curls and waves both directions with one barrel. These barrels also detect when hair is fully wrapped to automatically commence the i.d. curl sequence. The cool tips are also re-designed, with greater twist distance for ease of use and a new ergonomic shape for better grip.



Anti-snag loop brush 2x A smoother, more aligned finish, engineered for all hair types. Patented loop bristles reduce snagging whilst improving comfort on the scalp. In addition, new hook bristles mean that a row of outer bristles pick up hair for increased control nearer the root.



Round volumizing brush 2x

Designed to create a voluminous style with less frizz. Controlled airflow and tapered bristles allow the user to style a section at a time without disturbing surrounding hair.



AirSmooth2xTMattachment

A finishing attachment with two jets of high-velocity air that deliver tension needed to create a smooth style with less frizz. Non-heated contact bars smooth, align and reduce volume. When a full tress pass is completed, the arms automatically unclamp to release hair.



Fast dryer 2x

Take hair from wet to dry, or pre-dry for further styling with the Fast dryer 2x attachment. It controls higher velocity airflow for faster drying, no heat damage.



Tension comb 2x

Designed for curly and coily hair, high-velocity airflow dries hair fast, while stretching and smoothing hair. Additional side bristles increase tension for a straighter finish1.



Wave+Curl diffuser 2x A two-in-one format diffuser disperses airflow in two different ways to enhance natural curl patterns.

Designed with hair health in mind

These machines feature advanced technology that optimizes styling performance, makes a styling routine easier while protecting hair from heat damage.

"Hair health is always our priority when developing new machines and formulations. We know that healthy hair is not only shinier but feels great too. We study individual hair strands of all textures and types inside and out to ensure our machines are designed with hair health at the forefront."

- Rob Smith, Dyson Senior Principal Scientist

Synergies with Dyson's formulations

To help the styles you love last longer, pair the Airwrap2xTMwith Dyson's ChitosanTM formulations range, engineered to work with Dyson's hair tools. Powered by chitosan, a complex macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms and engineered with Dyson TriodeticTM technology, the formulations range is the result of over a decade of investment in hair health.

Buy Direct from the people who made it

The Dyson Airwrap2xTMmulti-styler and dryer is available in the Ceramic Pink and Jasper Plum colorways from July 8, 2025, priced at $699.99.

To buy, learn more and experience the Dyson Airwrap2xTMmulti-styler and dryer, visit a Dyson Demo Store. For more information, visit dyson .

About Dyson

Dyson is a global technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 700 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested more than £1bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the early-stage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs 14,000 people globally including a 6,000 strong engineering team. It sells products in 85 markets in over 250 Dyson Demo stores around the world, including a Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store too.

Dyson is investing £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment.

Dyson is also investing half a billion GBP to expand and accelerate its research and technology development across its beauty portfolio, with plans to launch 20 new beauty products in the next four years. Developing technology for all hair types remains a crucial focus for the research and development teams. This investment will create new lab spaces to both sharpen Dyson's understanding of global hair types and damage, while also support the continued diversification of Dyson's beauty technology.

