Dyson Supercharges Beauty With New Airwrap Co-Anda2xtm, The Next Level Multi-Styler And Hair Dryer
Straight+Wavy set
- 30mm Co-anda2xTM curling barrel
- 40mm Co-anda2xTM curling barrel
- Anti-snag loop brush 2x
- Round volumizing brush 2x
- AirSmooth2xTM attachment
- Fast dryer 2x
Curly+Coily set
- 40mm Co-anda2xTM curling barrel
- Anti-snag loop brush 2x
- Round volumizing brush 2x
- Tension comb 2x
- Wave+Curl diffuser 2x
- Fast dryer 2x
Owners can also explore a range of standalone attachments to complement their set: the 20mm Co-anda2xTMcurling barrel, 30mm Co-anda2xTM curling barrel, AirSmooth2xTM, Wave+Curl diffuser 2x and Tension comb 2x.
Full list of attachments
-
20mm, 30mm and 40mm Co-anda2xTMcurling barrels
-
Experience faster curling with 30% more product power due to the improved motor.
-
20mm: Tight curls in both directions with one barrel.
30mm: Voluminous curls and waves both directions with one barrel.
40mm: Loose curls and waves both directions with one barrel.
These barrels also detect when hair is fully wrapped to automatically commence the i.d. curl sequence. The cool tips are also re-designed, with greater twist distance for ease of use and a new ergonomic shape for better grip.
-
Anti-snag loop brush 2x
-
A smoother, more aligned finish, engineered for all hair types. Patented loop bristles reduce snagging whilst improving comfort on the scalp. In addition, new hook bristles mean that a row of outer bristles pick up hair for increased control nearer the root.
-
Round volumizing brush 2x
-
Designed to create a voluminous style with less frizz. Controlled airflow and tapered bristles allow the user to style a section at a time without disturbing surrounding hair.
-
A finishing attachment with two jets of high-velocity air that deliver tension needed to create a smooth style with less frizz. Non-heated contact bars smooth, align and reduce volume. When a full tress pass is completed, the arms automatically unclamp to release hair.
-
Take hair from wet to dry, or pre-dry for further styling with the Fast dryer 2x attachment. It controls higher velocity airflow for faster drying, no heat damage.
-
Designed for curly and coily hair, high-velocity airflow dries hair fast, while stretching and smoothing hair. Additional side bristles increase tension for a straighter finish1.
-
A two-in-one format diffuser disperses airflow in two different ways to enhance natural curl patterns.
Designed with hair health in mind
These machines feature advanced technology that optimizes styling performance, makes a styling routine easier while protecting hair from heat damage.
"Hair health is always our priority when developing new machines and formulations. We know that healthy hair is not only shinier but feels great too. We study individual hair strands of all textures and types inside and out to ensure our machines are designed with hair health at the forefront."
- Rob Smith, Dyson Senior Principal Scientist
Synergies with Dyson's formulations
To help the styles you love last longer, pair the Airwrap2xTMwith Dyson's ChitosanTM formulations range, engineered to work with Dyson's hair tools. Powered by chitosan, a complex macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms and engineered with Dyson TriodeticTM technology, the formulations range is the result of over a decade of investment in hair health.
Buy Direct from the people who made it
The Dyson Airwrap2xTMmulti-styler and dryer is available in the Ceramic Pink and Jasper Plum colorways from July 8, 2025, priced at $699.99.
To buy, learn more and experience the Dyson Airwrap2xTMmulti-styler and dryer, visit a Dyson Demo Store. For more information, visit dyson .
About Dyson
Dyson is a global technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 700 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested more than £1bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the early-stage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs 14,000 people globally including a 6,000 strong engineering team. It sells products in 85 markets in over 250 Dyson Demo stores around the world, including a Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store too.
Dyson is investing £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment.
Dyson is also investing half a billion GBP to expand and accelerate its research and technology development across its beauty portfolio, with plans to launch 20 new beauty products in the next four years. Developing technology for all hair types remains a crucial focus for the research and development teams. This investment will create new lab spaces to both sharpen Dyson's understanding of global hair types and damage, while also support the continued diversification of Dyson's beauty technology.
