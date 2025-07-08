Xandeum Foundation Appoints Dr. Anthony Blenn As Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This appointment aligns with Xandeum's goal to transform Solana's storage capabilities by providing a scalable, decentralized storage layer.

Las Vegas, USA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Xandeum Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Anthony Blenn as its new Director . Dr. Blenn will lead the Foundation's mission to accelerate the adoption of the Xandeum scalable storage layer and foster the growth of its developer ecosystem. This appointment aligns with Xandeum's goal to transform Solana's storage capabilities by providing a scalable, decentralized storage layer.





A long-time supporter and strategic contributor to Xandeum, Dr. Blenn brings decades of leadership and operational experience in regulated sectors, combined with a founder's mindset and a deep belief in decentralized systems. His appointment marks a key milestone in Xandeum's transition from vision to execution.

Key areas of focus for Dr. Blenn include:



Launching XFRP (Xandeum Foundation Rewards Program) and XFDP (Xandeum Foundation Delegation Program).

Strengthening the relationship between the Foundation and the XAND DAO.

Accelerating development of the storage layer and ecosystem tools.

Improving the developer experience and onboarding pipeline. Driving ecosystem growth through digital outreach, conferences, and business development partnerships.

“ Dr. Blenn's appointment brings new energy and commitment to the Foundation's mission ,” said a Xandeum spokesperson.“He understands our long-term vision and is ready to help make it a reality by building community, programs, and partnerships that unlock web3's next frontier.”

The Xandeum Foundation , based in the Cayman Islands, is the legal steward of Xandeum's open-source storage infrastructure and ecosystem programs. It works closely with the XAND DAO to support protocol growth and decentralization. Xandeum aims to address Solana's growing need for efficient and secure data storage through its Provider Nodes (pNodes), which act as a“hard drive” layer, enhancing CPU and RAM capabilities. These pNodes utilize erasure coding and adjustable redundancy levels to ensure data integrity, protection, and cost-efficient storage. This innovation enables smart contracts to manage large-scale data, empowering data-heavy decentralized applications (dApps) like decentralized databases and AI-powered platforms. By providing a decentralized file system, Xandeum's pNodes reduce the storage burden on validators, enhancing network efficiency and opening new revenue streams.

For more information, visit the Xandeum Network website or join the conversation on X.com .

