Gordon Brothers Agents C$200M In Financing To Support Morgan Construction's New Equipment Purchases & Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm's financing consists of five-year C$150 million revolving credit facility and C$50 million accordion

Boston, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers , the global asset experts, has agented C$200 million in financing, consisting of a five-year C$150 million revolving credit facility and a C$50 million accordion, to support Morgan Construction's working capital, new equipment purchases and growth.

The firm's five-year partnership with the Canadian construction company will provide long-term asset advisory and consulting services through Nations Capital, a Gordon Brothers Company, to purchase the new, high-caliber equipment and optimize the fleet to support the company's growth path.

“As we've established a strong presence in Canada and continued expansion of solutions supporting Canadian borrowers, we're proud to partner with a respected family-run business and industry leader like Morgan Construction and provide financing and asset-advisory services that drive long-term value,” said Kyle Shonak, Chief Transaction Officer at Gordon Brothers .“By combining our traditional lending capabilities, advisory and consulting services, and our deep asset expertise, we're able to provide a full, comprehensive solution that enables growth within the Canadian market.”

“Gordon Brothers' vast industry experience and equipment expertise has been critical as we continue to service our customers throughout Canada,” said Peter Kiss, President and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Construction.“As we continue to expand existing operations and enhance growth prospects, the firm's well-structured facility and holistic partnership will enable us to scale operations.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide solutions to clients beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide its expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm's tailor-made solutions coexist with traditional debt and equity, and its structures complement senior asset-based lending facilities with credit and yield enhancements.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm's asset lending and financing services, please visit: .

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Morgan Construction

Morgan Construction is one of Canada's leading heavy civil contractors, providing earthworks, environmental and demolition services, and site development solutions across key energy and mining sectors. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, with operations spanning the country and into the United States, the company employs over 1,100 people and partners with more than sixteen Indigenous communities. Founded on a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and community partnerships, Morgan is structured for growth as a critical supplier to their clients.

CONTACT: Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers 16174226599 ...