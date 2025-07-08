Circana Enhances Complete Market Solution With New Channel Splits For Superior Omnichannel Insights
The introduction of these channel splits marks a breakthrough in delivering greater clarity and confidence in omnichannel reporting. Businesses can now analyze sales performance across key retail channels with unprecedented precision, gaining actionable insights into e-commerce trends and brick-and-mortar activity. This enhanced differentiation simplifies the complex landscape of omnichannel data, providing clients with the tools to optimize their strategies and seize new growth opportunities.
“In an economy where understanding the interplay between online and offline sales is crucial, these enhancements to Complete Market represent a critical step forward,” said Wei Lin Wong, president of CPG for Circana.“With added clarity and insight, we're equipping our clients to thrive in today's retail environment and build long-term success.”
The updates capitalize on the broader data coverage of MULO+, ensuring clients have access to the most comprehensive retail measurement system available. With 91% census POS data, a 16% increase in coverage, and $1.1 trillion in CPG sales now broken out into e-commerce and brick-and-mortar geographies, businesses can be confident in the completeness and reliability of their omnichannel data.
Circana's Complete Market solution now offers streamlined, additive data views, enabling clients to reconcile sales within a single solution. These insights, supported by Circana's POS-based truth set and scalable E-POS granularity, allow for custom views and deeper decompositions, helping to isolate growth drivers and refine omnichannel performance strategies.
“By integrating these innovative features into Complete Market, we have not only aligned with Circana's mission to provide industry-leading tools and technology but have also redefined how businesses measure, strategize, and grow in an increasingly complex retail landscape,” said Jeremy Allen, chief commercial officer for Circana.
About Circana
Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com .
