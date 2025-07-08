Circana Enhances Complete Market Solution With New Channel Splits For Superior Omnichannel Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC is elevating its Complete MarketTM solution with innovative capabilities that empower businesses to differentiate between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar sales within the MULO+ geography. These refined channel splits rely on Circana's census-based POS data, ensuring a robust, POS-based foundation for analysis. With these advanced channel splits and expanded data offerings, Circana continues to redefine how organizations analyze omnichannel retail dynamics, empowering smarter decision-making and sharper competitive strategies.

The introduction of these channel splits marks a breakthrough in delivering greater clarity and confidence in omnichannel reporting. Businesses can now analyze sales performance across key retail channels with unprecedented precision, gaining actionable insights into e-commerce trends and brick-and-mortar activity. This enhanced differentiation simplifies the complex landscape of omnichannel data, providing clients with the tools to optimize their strategies and seize new growth opportunities.

“In an economy where understanding the interplay between online and offline sales is crucial, these enhancements to Complete Market represent a critical step forward,” said Wei Lin Wong, president of CPG for Circana.“With added clarity and insight, we're equipping our clients to thrive in today's retail environment and build long-term success.”

The updates capitalize on the broader data coverage of MULO+, ensuring clients have access to the most comprehensive retail measurement system available. With 91% census POS data, a 16% increase in coverage, and $1.1 trillion in CPG sales now broken out into e-commerce and brick-and-mortar geographies, businesses can be confident in the completeness and reliability of their omnichannel data.

Circana's Complete Market solution now offers streamlined, additive data views, enabling clients to reconcile sales within a single solution. These insights, supported by Circana's POS-based truth set and scalable E-POS granularity, allow for custom views and deeper decompositions, helping to isolate growth drivers and refine omnichannel performance strategies.

“By integrating these innovative features into Complete Market, we have not only aligned with Circana's mission to provide industry-leading tools and technology but have also redefined how businesses measure, strategize, and grow in an increasingly complex retail landscape,” said Jeremy Allen, chief commercial officer for Circana.

About Circana

