Cemtrex's Vicon Secures $1.2M Follow-On Order For County Security Infrastructure Expansion

Hauppauge, NY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) and a leading provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced that it has secured a follow-on order exceeding $1.2 million to support a major Midwestern county government security upgrade project. The order was placed through a long-standing global systems integration partner.

The scope of the project includes Vicon's high-performance cameras, recording servers, and Valerus video management software licenses, all deployed to enhance security across multiple county facilities. This order builds on previous deployments and reflects continued customer confidence in Vicon's reliability, scalability, and system performance. The order is expected to be fulfilled over the coming months and contribute to Vicon's fiscal 2025 results. Consistent with the terms of the engagement, the names of the client and integration partner are not being disclosed.

“This award reflects the strength of our execution and the trust we've earned with key public-sector stakeholders,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex.“As municipalities invest in more advanced and unified security platforms, Vicon is increasingly the partner of choice.”

This engagement marks one of Vicon's largest public-sector wins in recent quarters and reinforces a broader pattern of repeat institutional orders, particularly in government and education verticals. While this deployment leverages Vicon's established product lines, it comes amid growing market interest in the company's next-generation offerings, including the award-winning NEXT Modular Sensor System, which has recently been recognized for innovation and design excellence.

“We're seeing an encouraging pattern take hold,” Govil added.“This order is not an isolated event, it reflects growing momentum from institutional buyers who've deployed our systems, seen the results, and are investing further. With an expanding base of repeat government customers, visibility into our long-term growth is becoming clearer.”

Strategic Outlook

This order is further validation of Cemtrex's ongoing strategy of transforming Vicon from a legacy camera business into a modern surveillance technology platform. The Company's emphasis on modular design, AI-enhanced analytics, and public-sector readiness is translating into real-world traction, and into contracts with repeat customers executing multi-year infrastructure upgrades.

“We've spent the past several years repositioning Vicon for long-term success, and orders like this reflect that transformation taking hold,” said Govil.“We're executing against a clear strategy, focused on delivering differentiated solutions to institutional customers, and the results are starting to materialize across our pipeline.”

Following recent industry awards, increased sales velocity, and a growing pipeline of institutional projects, Vicon is positioned to deliver meaningful year-over-year growth in fiscal 2025 and beyond.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

