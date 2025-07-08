Codex Labs To Exhibit At 2025 American Association Of Naturopathic Physicians Annual Convention

Indian Wells, Calif. - July 8th, 2025 - Codex Labs , a biotech skincare company focused on microbiome-friendly solutions, is honored to participate in the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) Annual Convention . From July 10th to 12th, naturopathic professionals will gather in Palm Springs at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort, Indian Wells to explore the latest knowledge on a wide range of topics, including dietary interventions and supplements, women's health and hormones, the microbiome, botanical medicine, and metabolic health.

AANP will feature networking sessions, round table discussions, lecture sessions, exhibitors, and more. Codex Labs will present a research poster titled“Botanical Moisturizer and Unscented Soap Improves Atopic Dermatitis and Itch” that will feature Codex Labs' clinical data on the Bia Eczema Relief Lotion and Bia Unscented Soap and be displayed throughout the conference.

“This will summarize our clinical trial on the use of the Bia Eczema Relief Lotion and Bia Unscented Soap, where we found a 99% reduction in total mean SCORAD (a method of assessing eczema severity) in those with mild to moderate eczema,” says Dr. Jessica Maloh, Naturopathic Doctor and Head of Naturopathic Medicine at Codex Labs.

Dr. Maloh will also be giving a lecture on July 10th from 1:40 to 2:40 p.m. PT titled“Inside and Out Barrier Repair: The Gut-Skin Connection in Eczema and Acne .” This session will provide an evidence-based exploration of the gut-skin connection with a focus on eczema and acne. Dr. Maloh will discuss the latest research on the skin barrier, the skin microbiome, and their interplay with gut health.

Attendees will gain practical insights into inside and out management strategies, including dietary recommendations, supplements, topical interventions, and skin barrier-friendly habits.

“Dermatological conditions can have various causes and aggravators, and there is increasing research suggesting that a multi-faceted approach may optimize outcomes," says Dr. Maloh.“I am so excited to discuss the latest data in the realm of integrative dermatology and to share practical takeaways with students and providers!”

AANP offers the opportunity to support and engage with industry leaders in naturopathic professions in an effort to advance naturopathic medicine, expand access to naturopathic doctors, and explore natural solutions. Codex Labs is honored to participate in the event and looks forward to showcasing its products and findings.

Codex Labs invites all event guests to visit their conference booth and poster to learn more about their latest skincare breakthroughs and receive samples from the Shaant, Antu and Bia collections.

Event Details:



Dates: July 10th-12th, 2025



July 10th, 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PST



Dr. Maloh's Presentation: 1:40 p.m. - 2:40 p.m. PST



July 11th, 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. PST

July 12th, 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. PST Location: 44400 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA, 92210



For more information about Codex Labs and its products, please visit .

About Codex Labs:

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating highly effective, clinically proven, microbiome-supporting skin-gut-brain-biome solutions that contain potent, biotech-derived plant-based actives. Codex Labs' products focus on restoring/protecting the skin barrier, managing inflammation, and addressing skin conditions associated with aging, acne, eczema, and psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic doctors for creating the next generation of effective, vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable plant-based solutions.