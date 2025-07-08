“Voiceless: A Voice Unheard & Finally Told” Hits Amazon #1 Best-Seller Lists

MENAFN - GetNews) Autobiography by Lisa Ward & Olivia Tishaee Empowers the“Voiceless” to Speak, Heal, and Thrive







“Voiceless: A Voice Unheard & Finally Told,” the powerful new autobiography co-authored by motivational speaker and publisher Lisa Ward and advocate Olivia Tishaee, has officially claimed best-seller status on major platforms, including Amazon's Top 10 Memoirs and Barnes & Noble's Inspirational Biographies list. This milestone marks a watershed moment for anyone who's ever felt unheard-and proves that every voice matters.

Who This Book is For



Survivors of Silence Those who have endured shame, guilt, or fear and been told their words don't matter.

Generational Healers Individuals ready to break family patterns of trauma and open the door to freedom.

Advocates & Allies Anyone committed to giving a platform to the marginalized: children in foster care, people with disabilities, and others long overlooked. Faith-Driven Seekers Readers looking for hope, restoration, and a reminder that God equips us to overcome every obstacle.



How Readers Will Benefit



Emotional Liberation Witness Lisa and Olivia's courageous journeys-from adversity to triumph-and learn practical steps to release fear, guilt, and inherited trauma.

Actionable Guidance Discover reflective exercises and“next-step” prompts designed to help you reclaim your voice and your destiny.

Community & Connection Join a growing movement of“Voiceless” alumni who are sharing stories, resources, and support through the Empowered Extraordinary Voices & Artist League network. Spiritual Renewal Rooted in faith, this book reminds you that your words are“beyond priceless,” and that the era of being seen but not heard is over.



About the Authors

Lisa Ward is a motivational speaker, publisher, and founder of Humble Doc Publishing. Her work has earned platinum music awards and the 2025 Urban Elegance Entrepreneur Award.

Olivia Tishaee is a model and advocate whose journey through foster care and motherhood inspired her to empower others. Co-author of Empowered by Disadvantages (2nd Ed.), she's also a 2025 Urban Elegance Entrepreneur Award recipient.

Praise for Voiceless

Edward S.

“A must read . . . Don't even think you know the definition of the title 'VOICELESS'. You have to read this book. The authors acknowledge the voiceless and truly do give voice to the voiceless. After reading this book, your thoughts should be, 'no more'. Definitely 5 stars and a must read.”

Availability

Voiceless: A Voice Unheard & Finally Told is available now at all major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores nationwide.