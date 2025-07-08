HUDC Confirms New Phases In Land Allocation For Teachers, Advances Housing Initiatives

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 8 (Petra) -- Director General of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC), Jumana Attiyat, announced on Tuesday that further phases are planned for the government initiative to allocate residential land plots for teachers, driven by feedback and high demand for the program launched under directives from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.Speaking at the Government Communication Forum, held in the presence of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh, Attiyat said that while the Ministry of Education's Employees Housing Fund oversees allocation mechanisms and beneficiary selection, HUDC's role focuses on securing plots of varying sizes and providing technical support for site development.In response to a question from the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Attiyat underlined that areas within the planned new city project have been earmarked for housing purposes by HUDC. Since its establishment, the Corporation has planned and serviced approximately 450 housing projects, enabling nearly 250,000 citizens to acquire residential plots.The forum reviewed multiple topics, including the allocation of 1,039 plots for teacher housing across governorates at discounts of up to 50 percent below prevailing market rates, HUDC's current projects and services, and its strategic priorities under the Economic Modernization Vision 2025. Updates were also provided on the Treasury Lands Program.Attiyat highlighted that the initiative aims to allocate plots with specifications that address teachers' needs, ensuring appropriate sizes and integrated infrastructure. The planned plots are situated near residential areas and will include space for commercial centers, schools, mosques, and parks to provide comprehensive services for residents.She noted that HUDC has offered 1,039 plots distributed across the governorates of Amman, Zarqa, Irbid, Tafilah, Karak, Aqaba, and Mafraq. Plot sizes range from 300 to 600 square meters, with prices determined by specialized committees to reflect local market conditions and teachers' purchasing power.HUDC has compiled detailed lists for the Ministry of Education's Housing Fund, outlining plot locations, prices, and surrounding services such as educational, health, and commercial facilities. Furthermore, planning documents and prototype housing designs have been shared to assist teachers in constructing affordable housing units, allowing for horizontal or vertical expansion to accommodate future needs.Attiyat indicated that the Corporation is advancing the first phase of land development projects in Zarqa (Petrawi), Ma'an (Mohammadiya), and Karak (Qatrana), preparing to offer plots to citizens in the coming months under subsidized pricing and long-term, interest-free payment plans of up to ten years.Studies are also underway to establish low-cost housing units and further develop residential plots, alongside drafting a new law for the Public Corporation for Housing and Urban Development to adopt sustainable city concepts and support housing finance mechanisms.She also highlighted key HUDC programs, including the National Housing Program initiated in 2019 under royal directives to provide 1,700 subsidized plots to youth and low-income groups, and the 2021 "Istifada" program for public sector employees, later expanded to cover retirees and employees of universities and state-owned enterprises, offering reduced down payments and extended repayment terms.For his part, Nawaiseh commended HUDC's significant role in facilitating home ownership and contributing to local development through land development and various housing projects across the Kingdom's governorates.