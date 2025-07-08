Puretalk And Allegiance Flag Supply Honor Veterans With American-Made Flags Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Patriotic partnership delivered a powerful symbol of freedom to those who have served

COVINGTON, Ga., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartfelt tribute to our nation's Veterans, PureTalk , a Veteran-led wireless provider known for offering customers premium, reliable wireless service at a fraction of the price of major carriers, teamed up with Allegiance Flag Supply , experts in crafting high-quality, American-made flags, to deliver 1,000 flags to Veterans. The nationwide initiative celebrated the sacrifices of those who served by placing a lasting symbol of freedom and gratitude on their front porches.

Our Veterans have stood up for our freedom-now it's our turn to stand up for them.

Rooted in shared values of patriotism and community, the campaign spanned from Memorial Day through Independence Day. Throughout this initiative, Clint Romesha, a Medal of Honor recipient and PureTalk brand ambassador, presented flags to Veterans as a meaningful gesture of recognition and appreciation. Each flag serves as a daily emblem of resilience, strength and dedication embodied by our nation's heroes.

"Our steadfast commitment to American values and unwavering support for Veterans came to life through this partnership with Allegiance Flag Supply," said Will Curry, chief strategy officer of PureTalk. "We are proud to stand for the flag and stand with those who have served, assuring them we've got their back every step of the way and offering them a tangible reflection of their sacrifice and service."

Allegiance Flag Supply, known for its commitment to American craftsmanship, contributed flags sewn and assembled in Charleston, S.C., using materials sourced exclusively from U.S. manufacturers. Each flag reflects the company's dedication to quality and its mission in preserving the time-honored tradition of handcrafting high-quality American flags.

"Our flags reflect the strength, resilience and pride of our nation, and we are honored to offer Veterans a lasting symbol of our collective gratitude," said Wes Lyon, co-founder of Allegiance Flag Supply. "Built on a foundation of supporting the American workforce, partnering with PureTalk, another company rooted in American values, allowed us to showcase our shared allegiance to Veterans in the most authentic, American way possible."

In collaboration with America's Warrior Partnership, the companies identified and honored 1,000 deserving Veterans nationwide. PureTalk also donated a portion of every new customer's bill during the campaign period to support the effort. Campaign videos and content shared across platforms garnered more than 10 million views, further amplifying the message of gratitude and national pride.

To further engage communities across the country in honoring Veterans, PureTalk launched a dedicated social media nomination campaign to gift additional symbols of freedom. More than 1,000 Veterans were nominated by family and friends, with 50 flag-and-pole sets awarded in recognition of their service.

About PureTalk

Proudly Veteran-led and founded in 2004, PureTalk is a nationwide cell phone service provider offering a premium alternative to big wireless, all on the most dependable 5G network. PureTalk believes in supporting American jobs, and that's why we operate 100% in the USA, including our call centers. At PureTalk, patriotism drives our purpose. We are committed to supporting our Veterans and their families, and we contribute to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, you're not only getting great wireless service, but you're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of our servicemen and women. Visit PureTalk for additional information.

About Allegiance Flag Supply

Founded in 2018, Allegiance Flag Supply crafts premium American flags, sourced and made 100% in the USA. With a mission to produce superior quality flags that let our citizens show pride authentically, Allegiance Flag Supply sources only the best materials from manufacturers across the U.S. and then sews and assembles in Charleston, S.C. At Allegiance Flag Supply, supporting American jobs and a 100% U.S. supply chain drives our purpose. We believe in doing the right thing, even when it's hard, and we pride ourselves on showing integrity and respect to our customers, team, and fellow American partners. Our sole goal is to craft flags worthy of the nation's colors and to bring jobs back to Americans. Visit ShowAllegiance for additional information.

