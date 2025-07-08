Presidents Of Uzbekistan, Russia Set Sights On Boosting Trade And Deepening Regional Links
Special attention was given to the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, particularly in the trade and economic sectors.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of continued coordinated efforts and practical interdepartmental cooperation aimed at increasing trade turnover, promoting industrial cooperation projects in priority economic sectors, and expanding productive regional contacts. They also highlighted the need to intensify cultural, humanitarian, and educational exchanges.
In this context, the presidents underscored the necessity of thorough preparation to ensure the success of the upcoming second meeting of the Council of Regions of Uzbekistan and Russia, scheduled for this fall.
Moreover, the leaders exchanged views on the international agenda and reviewed the schedule of forthcoming events.
Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $2.6 billion. Uzbek exports to Russia grew by 18.2 percent, reflecting the strengthening economic ties between the countries.
