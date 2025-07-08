Russia Remains Unpunished For Okhmatdit Hospital Attack MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a statement by the foreign ministry on social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that a year ago, Russia dealt one of its most devastating blows to children by deliberately striking the largest pediatric hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt .

At that time, a Russian X-101 cruise missile hit the toxicology wing of the hospital, where children were undergoing vital dialysis. At the time of the strike, there were 627 children in the hospital.

The ministry added that two medical workers were killed in the attack, at least eight young patients were injured, and frightened families and medical staff quickly evacuated children, including those with cancer, from the hospital so that they could receive treatment on benches outside.

“A year has passed. Russia has still not been held accountable for this crime against the most vulnerable – children. The world must not look away. Russia must answer for Okhmatdyt,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of July 8, 2024, Russian troops launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine.

In Kyiv, one of the strikes hit the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, where 627 children were at the time. As a result of the enemy attack, eight children at Okhmatdyt were injured and two adults were killed. Ninety-four patients were transported to other hospitals. A few days later, a boy who was in the intensive care unit at Okhmatdyt during the attack on July 8 died.

The SSU established that Russian troops struck Okhmatdyt with an X-101 strategic cruise missil . This conclusion was confirmed by Bellingcat analysts, as well as experts in nuclear weapons and missile technology.