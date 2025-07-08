Conference Highlights Heydar Aliyev's Legacy In Shaping Azerbaijan's Modern Media Landscape

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On July 8, a conference titled“The Role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Development of the Media” was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, organized by the Media Development Agency. Azernews reports.

The event began with participants visiting the exhibition“150 Years of the Azerbaijani Press: From History to the Present Day”, featuring archival photos and publications reflecting the contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev to the country's media history.

The conference opened with a moment of silence in memory of Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. Following the national anthem, a video was screened highlighting Heydar Aliyev's vision on the evolution and role of the press in society.

Speaking at the opening, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, emphasized that Heydar Aliyev's media principles remain foundational to Azerbaijan's current information policy. He underscored the National Leader's role in developing independent media, modernizing legislation, and aligning media laws with international standards. Ismayilov also noted the ongoing reforms following Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War, including the adoption of the Law“On Media” and measures such as tax exemptions and social support for journalists, which aim to strengthen the sector's independence and professionalism.

A panel session titled“Media principles founded by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev”, moderated by Rafig Hashimov, Deputy Chairman of“Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting” CJSC, featured prominent speakers from government, media, and academia.

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues, praised the abolition of censorship under Heydar Aliyev, calling it one of his greatest contributions:

“Heydar Aliyev always wanted to see the press free,” she said.

Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of TASS and a member of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, proposed holding a future conference on President Ilham Aliyev's role in media development, especially in light of the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory:

“The 26 interviews given by President Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic War are the greatest fantastic example of professional journalistic diplomacy. I know that a book was published about these interviews. However, it seems to me that the heroism of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the field of information should be discussed and analyzed separately. I would be happy if such a conference were held.”

Arif Rahimzade, Chairman of the Veterans Council, and Anar Isgandarov, MP and YAP Board member, both praised Heydar Aliyev's historic leadership, while highlighting the development of a strong and influential national press under his guidance.

MP and honored journalist Vugar Rahimzade stressed that Heydar Aliyev viewed journalism not only as a profession, but as a vital institution for strengthening statehood:

“The professional formation of journalism and its demonstration of loyalty to the state and statehood... are among the greatest goals set.”

The conference concluded with a round table discussion,“Heydar Aliyev's educational policy: the role of education in increasing journalistic professionalism,” moderated by Vafa Isgandarova, head of the Media Development Agency's Nakhchivan branch. Academic experts discussed reforms under Heydar Aliyev's educational strategy that enhanced journalism education and raised standards across the media sector.