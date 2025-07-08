Sitka Commences The First Drill Program Ever To Be Conducted At Its Coppermine River Project In Nunavut Where Up To 41.54% Copper And 13.45% Copper Have Been Identified In Volcanic-Hosted And Sediment-Hosted Target Areas



Drilling to target a new sediment-hosted copper discovery at the Copper Leaf showing where surface grab samples have returned copper and silver assays as high as 13.45% Cu and 65.0 g/t Ag ; two separate geophysical surveys completed to date show an open gravity anomaly below the grab sample area, with a current strike length of over 400 metres

Drilling is also planned to test volcanic-hosted high-grade copper targets at the WIN showing, located approximately 55 kms NE of the Copperleaf showing, where surface grab samples returned up to 41.54% Cu and 36.0 g/t Ag .

Target areas are located ~30 km and ~60 km from the commercial airstrip in Kugluktuk and nearby tide waters which offer alternative commercial transport options as the Northwest Passage has recently become a viable shipping route. The Coppermine River Project is 100% owned by Sitka through its wholly owned subsidiary Arctic Copper Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling at its 100% owned Coppermine River Project ("Coppermine" or the "Project") located near the town of Kugluktuk, Nunavut. This is the first drilling campaign of any type ever to be conducted at the Project. Azrock Drilling Corp., a highly experienced Canadian drilling contractor with a reputation for delivering efficient, quality production in Canada's remote north, has been contracted to complete up to 1,000 metres of diamond drilling as a first phase of drill testing at Coppermine. The focus of drilling will be to test two high priority copper targets, the Copper Leaf and the WIN showings (see Figures 1 to 3), which were previously defined by the Company during initial mapping, surface sampling and geophysical surveys that were conducted between 2015 and 2019. Results of up to 13.45% copper and 65.0 g/t silver were returned from surface grab samples at Copper Leaf during this time while up to 41.54% copper and 36.0 g/t silver were returned in surface sampling at WIN*(1).

Figure 1: Examples of surface rocks at the Copperleaf and WIN targets. Massive stratiform chalcocite in Husky Creek Sandstone is displayed at the Copperleaf showing where a grab sample from this material assayed 13.45% Cu and 11.0 g/t Ag. Massive chalcocite and malachite is displayed at the WIN showing where grab sample R442005 assayed 40% Cu and 36.0 g/t Ag (1) .

"We are very excited to have the first drill program ever to be conducted underway at our Coppermine River project where our previous work, including surface sampling and gravity geophysics, has outlined some very promising drill targets," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold. "Reconnaissance work previously completed by Sitka produced some impressive results, with up to 41.54% copper and 36.0 g/t silver returned from surface samples at the high-grade, volcanic-hosted WIN copper target and up to 13.45% copper and 65.0 g/t silver discovered in surface grab samples at the Copper Leaf sediment-hosted copper target. The Coppermine River area is known to be a well endowed, mineral rich jurisdiction, however it wasn't until just recently that shipping routes through the Northwest Passage opened up, which now provide a viable means to get these minerals to market. While the Company's main focus and priority continues to be advancing its flagship RC Gold project, where four drills are currently turning as part of a planned 30,000 metre diamond drilling program for 2025, the potential for the discovery of a significant, high-grade copper deposit at Coppermine is very compelling and we eagerly await the initial results of this first pass of drilling."

Copper Leaf Target

The Copper Leaf showing is a new stratiform sediment-hosted copper discovery made by Sitka's field team during initial reconnaissance prospecting in the area. Located approximately 60 km southwest of Kugluktuk, the Copper Leaf showing is comprised of disseminated plus massive chalcocite and malachite mineralization within the Husky Creek sandstones with mineralization appearing to lie proximal to a major gabbro dyke that trends north-south for more than 12 km (see Figure 2). Grab samples were taken from several mineralized occurrences within the sandstone unit while prospecting the Gabbro-Sediment contact along a 2 km stretch extending southward from the Copper Leaf showing with copper and silver assays from these samples returning up to 13.45% copper and up to 65.0 g/t silver (see Figure 1). Gravity surveys conducted by Sitka over the Copper Leaf showing revealed a strong gravity anomaly approximately 90 metres wide located proximal to the Gabbro Dyke and follow-up gravity surveys in the surrounding area suggest significant strike potential along the east flank of the Gabbro Dyke for more than 400 metres. This bodes well for the discovery of large sediment-hosted copper deposits in this area given that this dyke-sediment contact extends for more than 12 km through the Company's mining claims (see Figure 2).

Examples of stratiform sediment-hosted copper deposits with similar mineral occurrences to Copper Leaf include the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex located in the Democratic Republic of Congo with a combined indicated mineral resource of 1.4 billion tonnes grading 2.74% copper, containing 83.7 billion pounds of copper and a combined Inferred Mineral Resource of 339.0 million tonnes grading 1.68% copper, containing 12.5 billion pounds of copper(2) and the Fore-Sudetic Monocline in Poland with anticipated mineral resources pop of 3.542 billion tons yielding 125.5 billion pounds of copper and 5.8 billion ounces of silver(3).







Figure 2: Coppermine River project location map showing the Copper Leaf and WIN target areas. Up to 1000 metres of diamond drilling is proposed to test these targets in what will be the first drilling campaign ever conducted on the Project.

Figure 3: Map of the Copper Leaf target showing the gravity anomaly along with surface rock sample locations

WIN Target

The WIN and HA showings are located approximately 30 km southeast of Kugluktuk and some 55 km northeast of the Copper Leaf showing. Several mineral occurrences are present in the area, ranging from disseminated copper sulphides within the lower Rae Group sediments to high grade fracture fill lodes within basalt flows of the underlying Copper Creek formation. Seven samples taken by Sitka personnel of massive chalcocite mineralization with the basalt flows from historic test pits at the WIN showing returned results ranging from 0.05% copper to 41.54% copper (see Figure 4). Three samples of similar basalt hosted chalcocite mineralization from historic trenches at the HA showing returned values ranging from 1.45% copper to 17.55% copper.

Examples of volcanic-hosted copper deposits with similar mineralization include the Keewena Peninsula in the U.S.A. with 387.5 million tons grading 2% copper for a total of 15.5 billion pounds of copper(4) and Mt. Isa Provence in Australia with 280.3 million tons grading 3.3% copper for a total of 18.5 billion pounds of copper(5).

*The disclosures above are strictly for deposit model comparisons and the mineralization hosted on these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.







Figure 4: Map of the WIN and HA targets showing the location and values of surface rock samples

ABOUT THE COPPERMINE RIVER PROJECT

Sitka Gold, through its wholly owned subsidiary Arctic Copper Corp., holds 12,048 hectares (29,758 acres) of mining claims in two separate claim blocks (Figure 1) in the Coppermine River area in Nunavut that exhibit exceptional potential to host economic grades of copper and silver mineralization. The project has both sediment-hosted and volcanic-hosted copper targets.

After staking the project in 2015, a first phase exploration program was completed that consisted of prospecting, geological mapping and a single line gravity geophysical ground survey. Prospecting during the exploration program culminated in the discovery of a new sediment-hosted copper showing (the 'Copper Leaf' showing) and a coincident gravity anomaly over the mineralized area. The Copper Leaf showing consists of disseminated plus massive chalcocite and malachite mineralization within the Husky Creek sandstones. The mineralization appears to lie proximal to a major gabbro dyke that trends north-south for more than 12 km. Grab samples were taken from several mineralized occurrences within the sandstone unit while prospecting the Gabbro-Sediment contact along a 2km stretch extending southward from the Copper Leaf showing. Copper and silver assays from these samples returned values as high as 13.45% Cu and 65.0 g/t Ag . The single line gravity survey (see Figure 3) that was conducted over the Copper Leaf showing in 2015 revealed a strong gravity anomaly 90 m wide located proximal to the Gabbro Dyke and extending to the east. An expanded gravity survey conducted in 2019 suggested significant strike potential along the east flank of the Gabbro Dyke for more than 400 m. This bodes well for the discovery of large sediment-hosted copper deposits in this area, given that this dyke-sediment contact extends for more than 12 km through the Company's mining claims. The Company is in receipt of a technical report(4) by Scott Close, P.Geo., dated Dec. 15, 2015 on its Coppermine River Project that includes the most recent results of the 2015 exploration program.

The mineral occurrences at Copper Leaf display similarities to other major world renowned sediment hosted copper deposits such as the Kamoa-Kakula copper deposits in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The similar stratiform style, similar age, and similar depositional and tectonic environment indicate the potential for large high-grade copper deposits to occur at Copper Leaf. The current published mineral resource at Kamoa-Kikula has a combined Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.4 billion tonnes grading 2.74% copper, containing 83.7 billion pounds of copper and a combined Inferred Mineral Resource of 339.0 million tonnes grading 1.68% copper, containing 12.5 billion pounds of copper(2).

*The disclosures above are strictly for deposit model comparisons and the mineralization hosted on these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

December 15, 2015, Technical Report by S. Close, M.Sc., P.Geo., titled 'Technical report on ACG, ACJ and AC RAE claim Blocks, Coppermine River Project, Arctic Copper Corp'

Laznicka, P., 2010. Giant Metallic Deposits: Future Sources of Industrial Metals, Springer v. 2, 950 p.

Update on the RC Gold Project

Sitka is pleased to announce that 14,387 metres encompassing 37 holes have now been completed at RC Gold Property as part of its planned 30,000 metre 2025 drill program. Assay results have been received and released for 3 of these drill holes and results are pending for the rest of the drill holes. Four drills are currently turning at the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger and Rhosgobel target areas.

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:



Yukon Mining Alliance Property Tours - Dawson City, Yukon: July 11 - 14, 2025

Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, Colorado: September 9 - 12, 2025

Yukon Geoscience Forum, Whitehorse, YT: November 16 - 19, 2025 Swiss Mining Institute, Zürich, Switzerland: November 19 - 22, 2025

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory, with a planned 30,000 metre diamond drilling program currently in progress this season, and which hosts an updated Mineral Resource that is contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger*. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut.

*Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025

**For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at .

Sitka Gold Corp. is also pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.53 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

