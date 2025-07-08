Freelancer Financials Unveils A New Look, A New Website And A New Focus

MENAFN - Pressat) Harrow, London 8 July 2025

Freelancer Financials , the award-winning contractor mortgage broker, has announced a renewed focus on the wider flexible labour workforce while relaunching its website and branding.



As the specialist broking brand of Mortgage Quest Limited, Freelancer Financials has always provided limited company and umbrella payroll contractors with in-depth financial expertise and impartial mortgage advice. Its new website expands this offer to every type of contract worker and self-employment, from locums and agency workers to zero-hour contract workers and CIS subcontractors, in occupations as diverse as seafaring, law, dentistry, IT and oil rigging.

A pioneer of contract-based underwriting, this transformation cements Freelancer Financials as the leading provider of mortgages to contract workers in the UK.



Why relaunch – and why now?

The UK's flexible workforce has grown dramatically over the last 20 years, with contractors, independent professionals and the self-employed becoming essential to the economy. Yet traditional mortgage lending practices have failed to accommodate these income structures.

Freelancer Financials has long been at the forefront of addressing this gap, educating lenders and championing underwriting criteria that better reflect the realities of flexible workers.

“Our industry has changed and so have we,” says John Yerou, Managing Director of Mortgage Quest Limited and Founder of Freelancer Financials.“This relaunch goes beyond a fresh look. It underscores our commitment to providing mortgages and protection cover to the whole of the UK flexible labour workforce. We're pioneers of the mortgage market, having introduced contract-based underwriting in 2004, and we've been the leading specialist broker ever since.

“However, the content of the old site did not communicate the depth of our scope, nor did our old brand image properly reflect the professionalism of our broking and support teams.

We're delighted with our new website, the updated content and new branding, and I'm looking forward to demonstrating our interactive tools to lenders and partners."

What's new?

The new site is designed to be a game-changer for contract workers, partners and mortgage lenders. Developed with leading creative agency KOTA, the platform features a wealth of resources, such as:





A huge range of interactive mortgage tools and calculators

An industry leading set of contractor-friendly mortgage lender guides

Comprehensive advice for every type of contract worker and their unique circumstances

Mortgage insights for every kind of mortgage loan, including specialist mortgages

Details of the full range of protection insurance cover for contract workers to protect their homes, their income and their families Guides to every aspect of mortgages, home buying and contracting

What's not changing?

Some things will never change at Mortgage Quest Limited - it is still a directly authorised, family owned, 100% independent brokerage with no ties to any lender, offering unbiased advice.

Likewise, the brokerage's industry leadership is still recognised by numerous awards. These include Freelancer Financials winning“Best Contractor Mortgage Broker” at the Contracting Awards in 4 out of the last 5 years, and Head of Mortgages George Yerou winning“Residential Broker of the Year” at the Next Intelligence awards in 2025.

Clients can, of course, continue to expect the highest standards of advice and service they currently receive from its highly regarded broking team, leaving over 900 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook as a result.



A win-win for clients and partners

The relaunch of Freelancer Financials isn't just a milestone for contractors, it's also a significant opportunity for partners to tap into the growing flexible workforce market and develop an additional income stream.

“We invite forward-thinking partners serving the flexible workforce to collaborate with us,” says Yerou.“The market is ready for innovation, and together, we can make contractor mortgages more accessible than ever.”

Media opportunities

John Yerou has a wealth of experience and expertise in topics ranging from contractor-friendly underwriting practices and the evolution of the UK's flexible workforce, to the outlook for the UK housing market and the future direction of mortgage rates.

For journalists, bloggers and partners in the financial services space, John is available for interviews and thought leadership on these issues, highlighting the strategic opportunities within this growing market.

For more details, visit or call John Yerou on 020 8421 7998.

