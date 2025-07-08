Justin Skipton Elected President Of NAPIA During Historic 75Th Anniversary Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The milestone conference brought together hundreds of licensed public adjusters, legal professionals, and insurance experts from across the country to celebrate NAPIA's legacy and plan for its future. The event was formally opened by, Acting Director of the, highlighting the increasing collaboration between public adjusters, insurance carriers and state regulators.

Skipton, a second-generation public adjuster, becomes the first Arizonan in the organization's 75-year history to serve as President. With nearly 20 years of experience in property damage claims, he has represented homeowners and commercial property owners facing devastating losses from fire, smoke, water damage, and natural disaster.

"This isn't just about leading an association - it's about shaping the future of our profession. Public adjusters are often the last line of defense for policyholders navigating disaster. We don't just settle claims - we restore livelihoods. My goal as President is to elevate our visibility, hold the line on ethics, and build the next generation of leaders who will carry this profession forward with pride."

Skipton is the Vice President and Partner at Skipton & Associates , a family-owned public adjusting firm headquartered at 8710 E Vista Bonita Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 . The firm also maintains offices in California, Dallas, TX, and Washington State , and is known for its results-driven approach to insurance claims help and large-loss claim management .

Licensed in Arizona, California, Texas, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Washington , and several additional states, Skipton holds multiple professional designations, including Senior Professional Public Adjuster (SPPA) and Associate in Claims (AIC) .

As President of NAPIA, Skipton is spearheading efforts to professionalize the industry through new education requirements. Beginning this year:



Officers must obtain their SPPA within two years of joining NAPIA's seven-year leadership line. Board members serving more than one term must earn their CPPA (Certified Professional Public Adjuster) certification.

"These changes are about raising the bar," said Skipton. "If we expect to be respected at the negotiating table, we must lead with integrity, education, and advocacy."

He has also published an article outlining his full vision for NAPIA's future, including mentorship initiatives, policyholder protection, and industry outreach.

Read Justin Skipton's vision

