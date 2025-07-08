Morpheus Space Validates Next-Gen Electric Propulsion With Successful GO-2 In-Orbit Demonstration

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Space, a leading provider of in-space mobility solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of its in-orbit demonstration mission in collaboration with space logistics leader D-Orbit. The mission validated the primary objectives of accuracy and performance of Morpheus' next-generation electric propulsion system, GO-2.

"This mission represents a major achievement for the Morpheus team," said Kevin Lausten, CEO of Morpheus Space. "We set aggressive goals for this demonstration, and I'm proud to say we achieved them. From thrust characterization to system validation, our GO-2 unit delivered."

The following capabilities were successfully validated:



Communication between the host spacecraft and GO-2

Electronics and sensors reliably working in LEO

Heat up and liquification of metallic propellant, confirming a 35-minute heat-up time

Stable hot standby, with expected low power consumption

Successful ignition of thrusters and generation of ions in space

Accurate individual control of thrusters with sub-second response time Generation of simple and complex thrust profiles

With GO-2 now space-proven, Morpheus Space is ramping up production at its Reloaded Facility, targeting 100 units annually to meet market demand. This marks a major step from validation to full-scale delivery of efficient, reliable electric propulsion for satellite operators worldwide.

"From day one, GO-2 was built to redefine the standard for in-space propulsion," added Daniel Bock, CTO and Co-Founder of Morpheus Space. "This mission confirms that vision is now a reality."

Morpheus Space pioneers advanced electric propulsion systems that redefine satellite mobility for today's congested, contested, and competitive space. Their GO-2 Electric Propulsion System extends satellite lifespans, enhances maneuverability, and ensures safer, more sustainable missions.

To find out if the Morpheus Space GO-2 Electric Propulsion System is right for your mission, please visit:

SOURCE Morpheus Space

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED