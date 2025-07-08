Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Morpheus Space Validates Next-Gen Electric Propulsion With Successful GO-2 In-Orbit Demonstration


2025-07-08 09:01:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Space, a leading provider of in-space mobility solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of its in-orbit demonstration mission in collaboration with space logistics leader D-Orbit. The mission validated the primary objectives of accuracy and performance of Morpheus' next-generation electric propulsion system, GO-2.

"This mission represents a major achievement for the Morpheus team," said Kevin Lausten, CEO of Morpheus Space. "We set aggressive goals for this demonstration, and I'm proud to say we achieved them. From thrust characterization to system validation, our GO-2 unit delivered."

The following capabilities were successfully validated:

  • Communication between the host spacecraft and GO-2
  • Electronics and sensors reliably working in LEO
  • Heat up and liquification of metallic propellant, confirming a 35-minute heat-up time
  • Stable hot standby, with expected low power consumption
  • Successful ignition of thrusters and generation of ions in space
  • Accurate individual control of thrusters with sub-second response time
  • Generation of simple and complex thrust profiles

With GO-2 now space-proven, Morpheus Space is ramping up production at its Reloaded Facility, targeting 100 units annually to meet market demand. This marks a major step from validation to full-scale delivery of efficient, reliable electric propulsion for satellite operators worldwide.

"From day one, GO-2 was built to redefine the standard for in-space propulsion," added Daniel Bock, CTO and Co-Founder of Morpheus Space. "This mission confirms that vision is now a reality."

Morpheus Space pioneers advanced electric propulsion systems that redefine satellite mobility for today's congested, contested, and competitive space. Their GO-2 Electric Propulsion System extends satellite lifespans, enhances maneuverability, and ensures safer, more sustainable missions.

To find out if the Morpheus Space GO-2 Electric Propulsion System is right for your mission, please visit:

SOURCE Morpheus Space

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08072025003732001241ID1109773942

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search