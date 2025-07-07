Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Olympus Partners Announces Promotions


2025-07-07 02:15:21
STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce several promotions. Matt Bujor and Connor Wood are promoted to Principal. They each joined Olympus in 2018 and became Vice Presidents in 2021. Courtney Dunne and Marty Durkin are promoted to Vice President. They each joined Olympus in 2022 as Associates.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $12 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

SOURCE Olympus Partners

