Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alleged Leader Of Kosovar Terrorist Group Indicted In Switzerland

Alleged Leader Of Kosovar Terrorist Group Indicted In Switzerland


2025-07-07 02:12:19
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has brought charges against a Kosovar on suspicion of being the leader of the Swiss branch of a Kosovar terrorist organisation. He is also suspected of having been active in the management of the organisation in Kosovo. This content was published on July 7, 2025 - 12:11 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Mutmasslicher Anführer kosovarischer Terrororganisation angeklagt Original Read more: Mutmasslicher Anführer kosovarischer Terrororganisation angeklag

He is accused of carrying out acts of indoctrination, financing and recruitment of new members in the name of this terrorist organisation, particularly in the Geneva region, with the support of another accused. This was announced by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) on Monday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The two suspects are also suspected of supporting the terrorist organisation“Islamic State” with these actions and at the same time spreading its ideas.

More Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosovo

The two small mountain countries are linked by a dense network of relationships: political, economic, historical, but above all human.

Read more: Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosov

MENAFN07072025000210011054ID1109770048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search