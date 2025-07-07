Alleged Leader Of Kosovar Terrorist Group Indicted In Switzerland
He is accused of carrying out acts of indoctrination, financing and recruitment of new members in the name of this terrorist organisation, particularly in the Geneva region, with the support of another accused. This was announced by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) on Monday.
The two suspects are also suspected of supporting the terrorist organisation“Islamic State” with these actions and at the same time spreading its ideas.More Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosovo
