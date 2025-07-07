Alleged Leader Of Kosovar Terrorist Group Indicted In Switzerland

Deutsch de Mutmasslicher Anführer kosovarischer Terrororganisation angeklagt Original Read more: Mutmasslicher Anführer kosovarischer Terrororganisation angeklag

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has brought charges against a Kosovar on suspicion of being the leader of the Swiss branch of a Kosovar terrorist organisation. He is also suspected of having been active in the management of the organisation in Kosovo.

He is accused of carrying out acts of indoctrination, financing and recruitment of new members in the name of this terrorist organisation, particularly in the Geneva region, with the support of another accused. This was announced by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) on Monday.

The two suspects are also suspected of supporting the terrorist organisation“Islamic State” with these actions and at the same time spreading its ideas.

