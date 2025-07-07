Panama's Meduca Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Teachers Who Have Not Returned To Classes

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Education (Meduca) announced Sunday the opening of disciplinary proceedings against teachers who persist in political activities during this strike and fail to return to their duties, amid a critical period for the national education system. “We are living through crucial times for the future of the country's education system,” said Education Minister Lucy Molinar pictured above. She explained that the stance adopted is driven by the need to return the education system to its fundamental mission: serving students and strengthening their comprehensive education. “We have spent a decade on political adventures that distract us from the institution's most important mission, which is to care for students and develop better citizens for the country,” Molinar stated.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education maintains that it is time to set a precedent that guarantees teachers' commitment to the task of education. The Ministry of Education (MEDUCA) celebrated the return of thousands of teachers to the classroom and expressed its support for principals who need staff committed to education.“Everyone who has returned is teaching, and anyone who wants to return will be welcomed with open arms,” ​​Molinar stated. However, she emphasized that those who persist in political activities instead of returning to their duties face disciplinary proceedings, as it is vital to normalize the system and prioritize student well-being and learning.“The education system must serve education, not other interests,” she concluded.

Education Minister Lucy Molinar reiterated that the education system should focus on students, not on other interests.