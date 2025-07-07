Panama's Meduca Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Teachers Who Have Not Returned To Classes -
Therefore, the Ministry of Education maintains that it is time to set a precedent that guarantees teachers' commitment to the task of education. The Ministry of Education (MEDUCA) celebrated the return of thousands of teachers to the classroom and expressed its support for principals who need staff committed to education.“Everyone who has returned is teaching, and anyone who wants to return will be welcomed with open arms,” Molinar stated. However, she emphasized that those who persist in political activities instead of returning to their duties face disciplinary proceedings, as it is vital to normalize the system and prioritize student well-being and learning.“The education system must serve education, not other interests,” she concluded.
Education Minister Lucy Molinar reiterated that the education system should focus on students, not on other interests.
