The Mercy-Class Hospital Ship USNS Comfort Departs Colón Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) COLÓN, Panama: The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed from Colón, Panama, after spending five days providing medical and dental care, veterinary care, subject matter exchanges, and community relations event in Panama City, Veracruz, and Colón, Panama, for Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25). Sailors aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) pass under Centennial Bridge as they transit the Panama Canal during Continuing Promise 2025, July 1, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations.

CP25 marks the 16th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth aboard USNS Comfort. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-federal entities, and international organizations. “By sharing knowledge and working together and reaching out to the community, we strengthen our partnership and build relationships that will transcend lifetimes,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 and CP25 mission commander.“It was an honor to work with, provide care for, and learn from the people of Panama.” Medical and dental personnel offered a variety of care to 2,845 Panamanian citizens.

These services included seven surgeries aboard Comfort, 140 X-rays, 3,577 medications dispensed, 29 physical therapy devices distributed, and 43 side-by-side medical exchanges between the U.S. and Panama. Additionally, there were 23 subject matter expert exchanges with 466 participants. “I feel happy and excited for my family and I to have this opportunity,” said Janett Pateño, a Panamanian citizen treated at a medical site in Colón.“I won't take it for granted and we will be waiting for you to return and connect with the community.” U.S. Fleet Forces Band,“Uncharted Waters,” performed at several local schools and played alongside the National Aeronaval Service of Panama band. Service members from Comfort also participated in a beach cleanup and soccer game, building relationships beyond the medical and dental services provided.



Additionally, Comfort team provided veterinary care and renovations in Panama City and Veracruz. The U.S. Army 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support performed 375 small animal spay and neuters and trained 3 animal handlers. Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 provided construction, electrical, and engineering support at Escuela Estados Unidos de America in Panama City. Following the mission stop in Panama, Comfort is scheduled to transit the Panama Canal and travel to Manta, Ecuador for CP25's third mission stop. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command's joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



From U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet Continuing Promise Detachment