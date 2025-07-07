A Tribute To Ngugi Wa Thiong'o: Part Two

MENAFN - The Post) Two weeks ago, paying tribute to the late, great Ngugi wa Thiong'o, I focussed on his novels.

These are probably the works by which he is best known internationally, but he was also an extremely important dramatist and essayist.

Ngugi's first full-length play, The Trial of Dedani Kimathi, was co-authored with Micere Mugo, whom some readers might remember as external examiner for the English Department at the NUL in the 1990s. Like much of Ngugi's early mid-career work, this is a brave, corrosive, anti-colonial text. Soon after came I Will Marry When I Want, co-authored with Ngugi wa Mirii.

This was written in the authors' L1, Gikuyu, and opened at the Kamiriithu Cultural Centre. It is a full-frontal attack on the post-colonial situation of political oppression, poverty and class struggle.

As it was written and performed in Gikuyu it was easily accessible to a broad audience and therefore dangerous to the authorities, and after an unprecedented run of six weeks the Kenyan government had it closed down and imprisoned its authors for a year.

It is a notable and shameful fact that one of the major sub-genres of modern African literature is the prison memoir. There are, of course, many examples from apartheid South Africa.

From Nigeria there are quite a few, including major works by Ken Saro-Wiwa, Christine Anyanwu and, of course, Wole Soyinka (his The Man Died, recently filmed). To these, Ngugi added Detained, written on toilet paper while he was still in jail.

Ngugi's other non-fiction works include the book-length essays Decolonizing the Mind and Moving the Centre. These make out a very radical case for Afrocentrism.

Ngugi argues, for example, that in teaching literature in Africa the focus should be, first and foremost, on the country or region in which the teaching is taking place, then on the wider African continent, then on the world as a whole (a series of concentric circles, in effect).

This doesn't mean, in an Anglophone environment, no teaching of Shakespeare or Wordsworth-how could it? - but they should not hold pride of place. I'm proud to say that at the NUL this was the route we followed.

Ngugi also argues that it was essential for African authors to write in their L1 (or mother tongue). He himself turned from English as a medium to Gikuyu, making an English translation of each work only afterwards.

This stand led to some awkwardness between Ngugi and, for example, Chinua Achebe, who was not comfortable writing in his L1, Igbo, but in masterworks such as Things Fall Apart produced a variety of English that was all his own.

One could argue that Ngugi was being over-prescriptive and he qualified his views somewhat in a later book called Globalectics.

Ngugi's final work was published shortly before his death and I am itching to get hold of it. The title is Decolonizing Language and Other Revolutionary Ideas. According to the publisher the first part“gives us a series of essays that build on revolutionary ideas about language and its constructive role in national culture, history and identity.”

The second part comprises essays on Chinua Achebe, Ali Mazrui, Wole Soyinka, Nelson Mandela and others. As always with Ngugi I shall dive into its pages with a mixture of trepidation and excitement.

Chris Dunton