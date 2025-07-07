403
DFI Retail Group To Announce 2025 Half-Year Financial Results And Host Analyst Presentation Live Webcast
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2025 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2025 half-year Results after market close on 22 July 2025, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 23 July 2025.
Date: Wednesday, 23 July 2025
Time: 09:30 - 10:30 am (Hong Kong Time)
Presented by: Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive and Mr. Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer
Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Tuesday, 18 July 2025 .
To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website .
Should you have any queries please email us at ... .
