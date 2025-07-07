As Texas's First Responders Search For Flood Survivors, Direct Relief Commits $50,000 In Emergency Funds

MENAFN - 3BL) July 7, 2025 /3BL/ - As search and rescue operations continue following the catastrophic flooding in central Texas, the death toll has risen to at least 80, with many more still missing. First responders are still urgently scouring the area for survivors.

Direct Relief has announced $50,000 to support the rapid deployment of emergency medical supplies and operating funds to impacted communities. The organization is actively coordinating with healthcare providers and emergency response partners across the state to support immediate and emerging needs.

Direct Relief has also made its $90 million inventory of medical supplies available to support healthcare facilities responding to the disaster. This includes prescription medications, field medic packs for first responders, personal care items for displaced individuals, emergency medical backpacks, chronic disease treatments such as insulin and inhalers, and other essential items needed in the wake of a large-scale emergency.

To ensure support reaches those most impacted, Direct Relief has reached out to clinic and health center partners in the Texas Hill Country and across the state, along with the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), the Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC), the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC), the Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC), and the Mobile Healthcare Association.

Direct Relief has also contacted local search and rescue teams, including Texas Search & Rescue (TEXSAR), Texas EquuSearch, and the Kerr County Sheriff's Office. The organization remains in close contact with National EMR, which has deployed personnel to Kerrville and is operating from the field and Emergency Operations Center.

As a long-time supporter of healthcare providers across Texas, Direct Relief remains committed to responding quickly, coordinating closely with local partners, and ensuring that essential medical care is accessible to those affected by this devastating event.