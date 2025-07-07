Series Premiere Of New Trucking Documentary Now Streaming

A new documentary series titled DRIVEN shines a spotlight on America's dedicated trucking professionals.

DRIVEN was produced by the American Trucking Associations-in association with ACT 1 and the Texas Trucking Association Foundation-as part of its Nothing Without Trucking campaign, which educates policymakers and the public about the indispensable role trucking plays in Americans' lives. Beginning with professional drivers, the series plans to document the vast array of roles throughout trucking that come together to form an unbreakable bond in the U.S. supply chain.

"We believe trucking has storytelling potential that few other industries can match," said Jeremy Kirkpatrick, ATA's vice president of public affairs and strategic communications. "This industry touches lives in every community and corner of our country - from the North Slope of Alaska, to the rolling hills of New England, to the streets of South Dallas. These stories need to be told – not only to celebrate the skill, resilience, and humanity of these incredible pros who run the nation's supply chains, but also to ensure trucking always has a seat at the table when government officials are making decisions that affect our industry and the broader economy."

"DRIVEN offers a rare and powerful look at our industry-and our nation-through the eyes of the professionals who keep it moving," said Nikki Thomas, ATA's vice president of industry affairs. "ATA is proud to bring their journeys to the screen-celebrating their unwavering commitment to excellence and the transformational impact of trucking. Perhaps most exciting of all is that we're just getting started, with so many more stories still to tell."

DRIVEN's pilot episodes deliver a compelling journey chronicling the lives of three extraordinary professional truck drivers who keep America moving. Later this year, the series plans to expand its aperture to profile the vast ecosystem and intricate network of roles throughout the trucking industry that work in tandem to move the U.S. economy.

Meet the Stars

Roland Bolduc – A professional driver for FedEx and two-time National Truck Driving Championships Grand Champion. His impressive achievements are the culmination of meticulous preparation, countless hours of practicing precision driving, and a relentless pursuit of safety.

Tiffany Hargraves – A single mom who drives the Dalton Highway, an iconic stretch that runs up the North Slope of Alaska to the Arctic oil fields. Making the 24-hour roundtrip route requires an indomitable spirit of independence and resilience that defines the trucking industry.

Germany Wiliams – A professional driver whose fortune changed after he earned his CDL. Germany's story inspired the founding of the South Dallas Driving Academy, a non-profit that is breaking through the systemic barrier of driver's license access in underserved communities and launching careers in the trucking industry.

Join the Journey

Audiences are encouraged to watch and share on social media and subscribe to the DRIVEN YouTube channel to catch each new episode when it drops. For more information, visit DrivenDoc .

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations