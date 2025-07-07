Amir, President Of Uzbekistan Discuss Bilateral Relations, Issues Of Common Concern

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and thePresident of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means to support and strengthen them.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Monday from HE the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Several issues of common concern were also discussed during the call, particularly the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.