Training Programmes: Youth Aspirations, Opportunities, Challenges

KABUL (Pajhwok):

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 182,000 individuals have graduated from technical, vocational and professional trainings across the country over the past four years, according to government statistics.

Officials consider these programmes a key step towards overcoming unemployment.

However, analysts stress that education alone is not sufficient and sustainable job opportunities must also be created for graduates.

A reporter from Pajhwok Afghan News visited a vocational training centre run by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) in the Khair Khana area of Kabul, where he spoke with several students.

These young people said they attend the centre to learn a trade and skill and earn a lawful livelihood for their families in the future.

In one of the classrooms, around 30 young men were seated at sewing machines.

Hope and a vision for a brighter future could be seen on their faces.

This was not merely one classroom, but symbolic of thousands of young Afghans who have enrolled in and graduated from the government's vocational training programmes over the past four years.

Hikmatullah, a tailoring student at one of the vocational centres in the capital run by MoLSA, said:“Previously, I was unemployed. Now I'm happy that I have been given the opportunity to learn tailoring. Through this profession, I will be able to earn a lawful livelihood for my family.”

He added that once he graduates, he plans to open a tailoring shop in Kabul and start his own business.

Meanwhile, Faisal, who was previously a refugee in Iran and recently returned to Afghanistan, has been learning metalwork at a vocational centre in Kabul for the past month.

He expressed his satisfaction at being given the opportunity to learn a skill.

He said:“When I graduate from here, I want to open a small workshop and earn a living for myself and my family in my homeland.”

But the story doesn't end with education

Experts view these initiatives as a positive step in improving skills.

However, they insist that individuals who complete vocational, technical and professional training must be provided with permanent employment opportunities in their respective fields.

Mohammad Liaqat Adil, head of the National Union of Workers and Labourers of Afghanistan, described the provision of vocational, technical and professional education as a commendable move.

He added:“In vocational training, the labour market is a critical factor that must be taken into account. Often, skilled individuals abandon their professions because there is no demand. For example, we may train carpenters when the market actually needs tailors, or we may train drivers when electricians are in short supply.”

He emphasised that vocational graduates must be kept engaged in their fields of expertise.

He further stated:“We see many people with vocational training who are still unemployed. If the vocational and technical training process continues in a structured and consistent manner, it could significantly help in reducing unemployment across the country.”

According to him, the unemployment rate in Afghanistan was high and required serious attention and investment.

On a similar note, economic analyst Abdul Nasir Rashtya said that technical workers play a vital role in national economic development.

He stated:“It is essential to take vocational training seriously so we can prepare skilled professionals for the job market. Unfortunately, there is currently a shortage of such individuals in Afghanistan, and many foreigners are working in technical fields here.”

He added that if vocational and technical professionals were trained consistently, they will inevitably replace foreign workers in various sectors.

Rashtya also pointed out that skilled professionals could be employed not only within the country but also abroad.

Over 182,000 received various vocational, technical, professional fields in nearly four years

Samiullah Ibrahimi, spokesperson for MoLSA, said that considering the country's high unemployment rate, most of the jobless population consists of uneducated individuals lacking professional skills.

To address this issue, he said, the ministry has established more than five vocational and technical training centres across the country, where thousands of citizens- particularly youth- were currently receiving training.

These young people are being trained in 70 different skills, selected based on labour market demand.

According to him, since the return of the Islamic Emirate, 150,000 people have received vocational and technical training nationwide, and many of them have also been provided with the tools and equipment necessary to start working.

Ibrahimi added that special vocational centres have also been set up in Kabul, Herat, and Kandahar to serve individuals recovering from drug addiction.

He said most of the graduates from these centres have already secured employment.

Depending on the curriculum, the training duration ranges from four to nine months, he noted.

Meanwhile, Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ilyas, spokesperson for the Technical and Vocational Education Authority, said that more than 32,000 individuals have graduated from technical and vocational programmes in the past four years.

The authority currently offers training in 74 technical and professional disciplines.

He explained:“At our institution, students are admitted from Grade 9 through to high school, and post-Grade 12 students can enroll at the institute level.”

He also mentioned that more than 85,000 students were currently enrolled in technical and vocational education, including girls studying from Grades 1 to 6.

Due to years of prolonged conflict and economic challenges, the unemployment rate in Afghanistan remains high.

Although the government has expanded its vocational, technical, and professional training programmes, analysts insist that in addition to education, market-based planning and sustainable job creation must be prioritised.

