Drought Impacts Farms, Threatens Livelihoods In Ghor

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Climate change and consecutive droughts have led to drying of agricultural lands in some parts of western Ghor province, rendering them barren and leaving many farmers in the region struggling to provide for their families.

Agricultural and environmental experts, as well as local farmers, describe the situation as concerning and call for the promotion of modern irrigation techniques to revive agriculture.

Farmers: Drought destroy most crops

Hot, scorching winds pass through the dusty hills of Dawlina District and settle on the cracked earth - land that once thrived with greenery and life.

In the midst of this dryness stands 42-year-old Abdul Qasim, his sunburnt face and weary frame beside his field, which used to be fertile and green.

He says that this year, he planted over 200 seers (about 1400 kg) of wheat, barley, and chickpeas, but due to the drought and lack of water, all his rain-fed crops were destroyed.

He adds:“This year we suffered a great loss. We planted a lot of wheat, barley, and chickpeas on rainfed land, but it didn't rain at all, and our land remained dry. Even the little wheat that grew burned from the heat, and now our land is barren.”

For Abdul Qasim, farming is not just a profession - it's how he sustains his family. But climate change and the absence of rainfall have turned his farmland into dry waste and with no hope of harvesting anything, he no longer knows how he will support his family.

He says:“Our rainfed land always yielded crops thanks to rain. But now there's neither rain nor water for irrigation. How can I get any harvest? I am left bewildered about how to continue my life.”

He calls on the Islamic Emirate and agricultural organizations to support farmers and help them gain access to water resources and modern agricultural tools so they can recover from the damage in the future.

Abdul Qasim is not alone. Many other farmers in this province also complain about ongoing droughts and are worried about their future.

In the dry, silent plains of Dawlatyar district, where the smell of warm dust and burning sun fills the air, 38-year-old farmer Rawzuddin walks with heavy steps toward his withered field - each step a blow to the hopes he buried in that same soil this year.

He gazes into the distance - a place where just a few years ago, wheat swayed in the spring breeze, and good harvests were common. But this year, that landscape is gone.

He says:“This year I planted 150 seers of wheat. I paid for the tractor, bought seed wheat, but it didn't rain, and the crops didn't sprout. We don't know what to do.”

He, too, calls on the caretaker government for help.

Experts: Climate change a triple threat to nature, agriculture, economy in Ghor

Abdul Zahir Tawanah, an agricultural expert in Ghor province, says that rainfall has significantly decreased in recent years, and this ongoing situation has had adverse effects on the environment, agricultural products, and people's livelihoods.

He said:“Unfortunately, drought and water scarcity have had severe negative impacts on people's farming and the environment. All the rainfed lands of our farmers have been destroyed, pastures have disappeared, and people are getting no yield from their lands. Continued drought has worsened people's living conditions in this province.”

Tawanah also stresses that farmers can counter climate change by using advanced agricultural methods and systems, which could improve their production levels.

He added:“I advise all our farmers to use advanced agricultural systems to improve their crops. They should grow plants that mature quickly and are drought-resistant. They should build small dams to collect rainwater and use drip irrigation systems for their crops.”

In his view, the Directorate of Agriculture and organizations active in the agriculture sector should launch educational programs for farmers about drip irrigation.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qudus Hedayat, an environmental expert in Ghor, says that ongoing droughts have not only destroyed natural resources but have also caused soil erosion and reduced the fertility of agricultural lands, putting farmers' futures at serious risk.

He stated:“Rainfall this year was very irregular, which led to a reduction in water resources. Heat and overgrazing caused the vegetation cover to disappear, leading to soil erosion.”

He added:“The excessive and deep digging of wells has also led to a drop in groundwater levels.”

According to him, the impacts of climate change are not limited to agriculture and the environment - they also affect the local economy.

Economic experts: Agriculture key to market stability

At the same time, Mohammad Nader Sarwari, an economic expert, says that to reduce the negative effects of climate change, there is an urgent need for careful planning, investment in agricultural infrastructure, promotion of modern farming methods, and strengthening the technical and financial capabilities of farmers.

He said:“When the agricultural system collapses, market prices inevitably rise, and market value declines. Therefore, relevant institutions need to make proper plans and provide better facilities to farmers so they can store their produce and sell it when needed - this will also help boost the economy.”

According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture can play a key role in agricultural and economic growth by utilizing advanced agricultural systems.

He emphasized that the government should not only implement drip irrigation systems but also take serious action to preserve and expand natural resources and forests to prevent soil erosion and ensure environmental sustainability.

Officials

Haq Joya, media officer at the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in Ghor, acknowledges the concerning impact of climate change but says that the department has taken effective steps to support farmers and introduce modern agricultural systems. He stated:“Supporting and guiding farmers, promoting agriculture, and preserving natural resources are among the top priorities of the Directorate. Fortunately, in recent years, with help from the Ministry of Agriculture and some organizations, we provided many educational programs to farmers for agricultural development. We also plan to continue supporting farmers and tackling drought more effectively in the future.” He also emphasized that particular attention is being paid to restoring vegetation and protecting grazing lands to prevent soil erosion. In his view in cooperation with both government and non-governmental organizations and active community participation, it is possible to improve agricultural conditions and create sustainable agriculture while preserving natural resources. sa/ma

