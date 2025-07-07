American Battery Materials Submits An Application For A Project Development Grant Under The Defense Production Act-Title III Appropriation.

MENAFN - News Direct) Greenwich, CT | July 07, 2025 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK: BLTH) ("ABM"), a U.S.-based company dedicated to advancing critical mineral resource development, today announced that it has submitted for a $40,750,000 grant under the Defense Production Act-Title III appropriation.

David E Graber, American Battery Materials CEO stated,“With two (2) critical minerals evidenced in our historical brine composition, Lithium and Magnesium, we believe ABM is a suitable candidate to assist the US government and, more specifically, the US Department of Defense in supporting the creation of a reliable US-sourced domestic supply chain for certain critical minerals here in the United States.”

On June 30, President Donald J. Trump announced on the current administration's commitment to simplifying the funding of energy infrastructure and critical mineral and material projects.

Graber also stated,“The US DoD, DOE, and related agencies are clearly focused now on execution all the way through to the end user and not waiting for the private markets to solve the issue alone. The US has historically been reliant on foreign sources for Rare Earth metals as well as Battery Metals which are vital to the United States national security now and in future decades. We are quite optimistic about developments under The President's leadership.”

American Battery Materials, Inc., holds mineral rights on 14,000 acres on Federal BLM land in southeastern Utah with five decades of USGS well data.

American Battery Materials, Inc., headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a U.S.- based company focused on the exploration, acquisition, and development of lithium and other battery materials critical to the global energy transition. ABM is committed to sustainable practices and delivering value to its stakeholders through strategic partnerships and innovative projects.

For Media Inquiries:

American Battery Materials, Inc. 500 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 400 Greenwich, CT 06830

+1 800-998-7962

