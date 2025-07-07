The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Austin Kirkbride As A Pinnacle Professional Member
Ms. Kirkbride's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, cum laude (1992), and a Master of Arts in Organizational Communications (1996), both from West Chester University. Her professional development is further enhanced by certifications in project management from George Washington University and the Project Management Institute, as well as credentials as a certified Scrum Master from Scrum Alliance Inc. and a certified change management professional through Springboard Consulting LLC.
Throughout her career, Ms. Kirkbride has excelled in her ability to lead teams and manage complex organizational changes. Her commitment to excellence extends to her thought leadership, having contributed to Body Talk: Life as a Woman (Hysteria Publications, 1997) and presented at numerous global conferences on behalf of the Association of Change Management Professionals. These contributions underscore her dedication to advancing the field and sharing her knowledge with peers and aspiring professionals alike.
Beyond her professional endeavors, Ms. Kirkbride is deeply committed to civic engagement. She volunteers with Best Friends Animal Society and Planned Parenthood, demonstrating her dedication to causes that align with her values of compassion and service.
Looking ahead, Ms. Kirkbride anticipates continued growth and success in her role at DXC Technology, utilizing her experience and expertise to drive meaningful organizational transformations. Her passion and dedication to fostering collaboration and empowering teams establishes her as a visionary leader ready to shape the future of change management.
