The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Austin Kirkbride As A Pinnacle Professional Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Austin Kirkbride, an accomplished associate partner at DXC Technology Company, has dedicated over three decades to the fields of change management and organizational development. Known for her expertise in project management, team leadership, and stakeholder analysis, Ms. Kirkbride has successfully guided numerous organizations through transformative processes, ensuring sustainable and effective outcomes.

Ms. Kirkbride's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, cum laude (1992), and a Master of Arts in Organizational Communications (1996), both from West Chester University. Her professional development is further enhanced by certifications in project management from George Washington University and the Project Management Institute, as well as credentials as a certified Scrum Master from Scrum Alliance Inc. and a certified change management professional through Springboard Consulting LLC.

Throughout her career, Ms. Kirkbride has excelled in her ability to lead teams and manage complex organizational changes. Her commitment to excellence extends to her thought leadership, having contributed to Body Talk: Life as a Woman (Hysteria Publications, 1997) and presented at numerous global conferences on behalf of the Association of Change Management Professionals. These contributions underscore her dedication to advancing the field and sharing her knowledge with peers and aspiring professionals alike.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Ms. Kirkbride is deeply committed to civic engagement. She volunteers with Best Friends Animal Society and Planned Parenthood, demonstrating her dedication to causes that align with her values of compassion and service.

Looking ahead, Ms. Kirkbride anticipates continued growth and success in her role at DXC Technology, utilizing her experience and expertise to drive meaningful organizational transformations. Her passion and dedication to fostering collaboration and empowering teams establishes her as a visionary leader ready to shape the future of change management.

