TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED 'LEADING GLOBAL BANKRUPTCY LAWYERS'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Byron Moldo and Blake Alsbrook have been recognized in Lawdragon's "500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers" guide.

"Whether massive fraud, market changes, mismanagement, or competition, it's survival of the fittest and these are the lawyers who help organizations move forward," states the publisher. "They dazzle with the breadth of experience in law and life they bring to the practice of tuning out the noise and finding the path forward through tough negotiation, litigation or complex financial arrangements."

Byron Moldo chairs the firm's Receivership, Bankruptcy, and Creditors' Rights Department. He frequently serves as a court-appointed Receiver in both state and federal cases, as well as an assignee for the benefit of creditors and in other fiduciary roles. Moldo also provides counsel to receivers, bankruptcy trustees, and fiduciaries, and has represented creditors' committees and secured creditors. He currently serves as the Global Chairperson of the Debt Collection, Restructuring & Insolvency practice group for Geneva Group International.

Blake Alsbrook is a seasoned fiduciary and litigator who serves as both a receiver and counsel to prominent receivers across California in equity, family law, rents and profits, health and safety, and regulatory matters. He also acts in key fiduciary roles, including partition referee, successor trustee, and provisional director in complex real estate and business disputes. Alsbrook advises clients on the intersection of state and federal law and has substantial civil litigation experience representing receivers and businesses in high stakes matters. He frequently appears before the California Court of Appeal and U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Alsbrook has been recognized as a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

