Beau Monde Builders: New On Worth Avenue, Backed By Decades Of Craftsmanship

With over two decades of industry experience, Beau Monde Builders brings its signature blend of craftsmanship, clarity, and custom design to discerning homeowners in Palm Beach and West Palm Beach.

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beau Monde Builders, Florida's premier name in custom luxury home construction, proudly announces the grand opening of its second location in the heart of Palm Beach at 205 Worth Avenue Suite 120, inside the prestigious Worth Avenue Building. This expansion reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in craftsmanship and personalized service, now extending into one of Florida's most sought-after luxury markets.

Founded by Alton J. Hoover (AJ)-a seasoned builder with a construction career that began in 1995-Beau Monde Builders has earned its reputation for delivering bespoke homes that embody elegance, precision, and lasting value. Guided by the mission "Helping You Build Your Beautiful World," the firm offers a highly personalized and detail-oriented building experience that blends timeless design with modern innovation.

"Expanding to Palm Beach is a significant milestone for Beau Monde Builders," said AJ Hoover, CEO. "This location allows us to better serve our clients in South Florida and beyond-offering bespoke design and construction services that reflect their unique tastes, values, and lifestyles."

Strategically positioned on one of the world's most iconic retail corridors, the Worth Avenue office offers an inviting, refined space for homeowners, architects, and real estate professionals to collaborate on extraordinary residential projects. It will serve as a hub for luxury home design, project planning, and client service.

Whether building a dream home from the ground up or reimagining an existing space, Beau Monde Builders brings clarity to your vision and perfection to its execution-now proudly serving Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, and beyond.

For more information, visit or contact the Worth Avenue office at (561) 646-8992.

SOURCE Beau Monde Builders

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED