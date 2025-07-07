SEVEN WEEKS COFFEE DONATES $1 MILLION TO PRO-LIFE ORGANIZATIONS

Today, Founder and CEO Anton Krecic is proud to announce that Seven Weeks Coffee has donated over a million dollars to pro-life causes .

"When my wife and I founded Seven Weeks Coffee, the skeptics doubted Americans would support a values-based company. They were wrong," says founder Anton Krecic. "We are so blessed to have gone on this journey with our customers, raising money for pro-life causes."

Mothers have written to Seven Weeks Coffee, grateful for the support.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I didn't know what to do. I was scared, alone, and abortion felt like the only option. But the pregnancy center offered me a free ultrasound–and I saw my baby's heartbeat. That changed everything," one mother wrote to Seven Weeks Coffee after they paid for her ultrasound.

Donated to over 1,000 pregnancy resource organizations across all 50 states

Reached the million-dollar milestone in 3.5 years from November 2021 to July 2025

They estimate they have saved over 9,000 lives

A list of organizations they donate to is available here

Paid for ultrasounds for pregnant mothers facing unwanted pregnancies

Fully bootstrapped company, with zero outside investors The company has served over 100,000 customers from all 50 states.

Seven Weeks Coffee is pro-coffee and pro-life. For more information, contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT SEVEN WEEKS COFFEE

Seven Weeks Coffee is one of America's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer coffee brands. The company has a direct relationship with all the farmers who grow their coffee, and they never rely on middlemen. Seven Weeks Coffee is all direct trade, a step above fair trade and the most ethical means to source coffee. The company has served over 100,000 customers from all 50 states.

Since its founding in 2021, the company has donated 10% of every dollar to pro-life organizations. Fans have responded to their values-based approach. Today, Seven Weeks Coffee has donated over a million dollars to pro-life causes.

Without a single investor, the completely boot-strapped enterprise has taken over the coffee space, all while ethically sourcing its coffee beans and supporting a great cause. Seven Weeks Coffee is the future of values-based businesses.

