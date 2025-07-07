Durgapur Likely Venue For PM Modi's Rally In Bengal On July 21

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 7 (IANS) The industrial township of Durgapur in the West Burdwan district of West Bengal is the most likely venue for the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 21.

Before visiting West Bengal, PM Modi will visit Bihar for an election campaign, where the assembly polls are scheduled this year.

The state unit of the BJP has already started coordinating with the Prime Minister's Office so that PM Modi. A state committee member of the BJP said that there are both logistical and political reasons for choosing Durgapur as the most probable venue for the rally to be addressed by the Prime Minister.

“His address at Durgapur will cover the two vital Lok Sabha constituencies in West Burdwan district, namely Bardhaman-Durgapur and Asansol. Although we were defeated by narrow margins in 2024, our candidates got elected from there in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Both these Lok Sabha constituencies and the assembly constituencies comprising them are extremely crucial for us. Durgapur is the ideal choice for a venue,” he said.

Durgapur, he said, is also logistically advantageous considering its close proximity to Andal airport, so that much time will not be taken for the Prime Minister to commute from the airport to the venue of the rally and return.

Meanwhile, the“untainted” teachers who have lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order in April this year cancelling 25,753 school-job in West Bengal, met the newly elected BJP's state president in India Samik Bhattacharya recently and requested the latter so that their contentions in the matter can be briefed to the Prime Minister.

“We have assured them of doing something to fulfil their wish,” the state committee member said.

According to him, the event of the rally being addressed by the Prime Minister will be a morale booster for party workers who are excited about getting prepared for the West Bengal assembly election next year under the leadership of Bhattacharya.

“At the same time, through the rally addressed by the Prime Minister, a lesson could also be sent to the ruling dispensation before the latter's annual Martyrs' Day rally on July 21,” the state committee member added.