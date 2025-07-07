Pridestaff Relocates East Valley Office To Tempe To Better Serve The Phoenix Metro Area

TEMPE, Ariz., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is pleased to announce the relocation of its PrideStaff & PrideStaff Financial Phoenix Metro - East Valley offices. Led by Owner/Strategic-Partner Ann Gilbert, the offices are moving from Mesa back to Tempe, AZ today. The new location at 201 East Southern Avenue, Suite 210, Tempe, AZ 85282 places the office in the most easily accessible area for both job seekers and employers.

The move marks a return to familiar territory: Gilbert originally launched her PrideStaff franchise in Tempe, operating there for eight years before relocating to Mesa in 2019. Now, with shifting market dynamics and an ongoing focus on delivering top talent, Gilbert sees the return to Tempe as both strategic and client-driven.

PrideStaff's East Valley office provides temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing services for Arizona's business community. Known for its award-winning candidate and client experiences, the team develops a deep understanding of each job seeker's background, career goals, and preferences, then matches them to opportunities that align with their skills and aspirations. The return to Tempe reinforces the office's ability to better serve job seekers as it provides even more support to the local employers who most need them.

"Tempe offers an ideal central location for recruiting the type of skilled talent our clients rely on," said Gilbert. "We're also now just minutes from Arizona State University, which enhances our ability to connect with new graduates and emerging professionals across a wide range of industries."

"Ann's decision to return to Tempe reflects a deep understanding of her market and her unwavering commitment to service excellence," said Tammi Heaton, PrideStaff Co-CEO. "By staying attuned to the needs of both clients and talent, her team continues to demonstrate the agility and insight that define Our Mission to 'consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

