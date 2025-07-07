Burlington Junction Railway (BJRY) Celebrates 40Th Anniversary

BURLINGTON, Iowa, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 Burlington Junction Railway (BJRY) employees and family members recently met in Burlington, IA, the railroad's home base, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the company's founding in 1985.

BJRY provides shortline rail service to customer locations on the BNSF Railway, Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian National Railway, and the Norfolk Southern Railway. BNSF recently announced that the BJRY, a Class III railroad, has been added to the BNSF Shortline Select Program as one of six railroads chosen for the exclusive, customer-focused program. Shortline Select, launched in September 2024, allows shortline railroads to share BNSF's commitment to growth and service by providing expanded opportunities for customers to reach an even broader consumer base.

"We continue to be excited about future growth at BJRY and how we can benefit the communities we serve," says Peter Hoth, BJRY Principal-Corporate Development. "Our customers and Class I railroad partners are essential to that growth. We are dedicated to providing our 'white glove' rail switching services to our customers and transload partners."

In 1985, local Burlington attorney and entrepreneur Steve Hoth and his physician wife JoEllen Hoth purchased a single locomotive, three miles of track and hired three employees to run a shortline railroad. 40 years later, BJRY operates on more than 250 miles of track in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri, employs 100 and owns 50 locomotives serving 85 customers at 15 locations.

Based in Burlington, Iowa, Burlington Junction Railway has been in operation since 1985 providing flexible and reliable shipping and receiving services by rail. It manages a wide variety of commodities such as wallboard, lumber, bulk liquids, dry bulk, machinery, steel rebar, specialty oversize shipments, and many more. Its specialty services include switching, transloading, and locomotive servicing. For more information, visit .

