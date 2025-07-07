Paradise Taps Tourism Industry Leader Caleb Sullivan As VP Of Destination Development

Caleb Sullivan

Sullivan Joins Paradise Amid Sales and Marketing Team Expansion

Barbara Karasek

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning agency Paradise Advertising & Marketing, Inc. (Paradise) proudly announces the appointment of tourism industry leader Caleb Sullivan, PDM, TMP, as Vice President of Destination Development, further strengthening its growing sales and marketing go-to-market division.

Sullivan joins a newly established go-to-market division led by Mason Moore, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Marketing, and overseen by Barbara Karasek, Paradise CEO and Co-Owner. The division's five team members are charged with driving external agency marketing, brand promotion, business growth, and strategic alliances.

In his new role, Sullivan will lead national business development efforts with a focus on securing new destination clients for Paradise. He will concentrate on identifying high-potential tourism markets, building relationships with key decision-makers, and delivering tailored solutions that align with client goals. With strengths in outbound prospecting, strategic partnership development, and closing results-driven deals, Sullivan will play a critical role in expanding the agency's destination portfolio, furthering its reputation as a Partner for GoodSM, and cementing its standing as a premier agency recognized for results-driven excellence and industry leadership.

“We're thrilled to welcome Caleb to our team,” said Karasek.“His innovative approach, industry insight, and strong network of tourism and economic development professionals make him an invaluable asset. We're building a powerhouse go-to-market sales and marketing team, and Caleb's leadership will elevate our capabilities even further.”

Sullivan previously served as Sales Director, Tourism Southeast, at Carvertise, the nation's premier mobile advertising platform. There, he generated over $4.4 million in new business, working with tourism clients such as Bermuda Tourism, Visit Tupelo, and Visit Panama City Beach. Earlier in his career, Sullivan was the Sales and Marketing Manager for the Jackson County (NC) Tourism Development Authority, where he led successful sales and social media strategies aligned with the organization's broader strategic goals.

“I'm honored to join the talented team at Paradise, a national agency recognized for its leadership in destination marketing ,” said Sullivan.“Paradise is growing, innovating, and delivering meaningful success for its clients across the country. I'm excited to contribute to that momentum-helping destinations thrive through strategic partnerships, bold ideas, and a shared commitment to tourism-driven economic growth.”

In 2021, Sullivan was named by Destinations International“30 Under 30” for his achievements as a destination professional and serves on the Destinations International 30 Under 30 Alumni Council and Membership Committee. A thought leader, conference speaker, and committed travel and tourism industry advocate, Sullivan is also actively involved with the Southeast Tourism Society, serving on its Networking Pillar Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Western Carolina University and resides in Sylva, North Carolina.

About Paradise

Paradise is a nationally recognized, award-winning marketing agency that redefines what it means to deliver bold, measurable impact. As a full-service firm, we fuse digital innovation with data-driven strategy to elevate brands, destinations, and tourism economies across the country. Since 2002, we've built a reputation as creative problem-solvers and trusted partners – championing growth through powerful storytelling, cutting-edge campaigns, and a deep understanding of today's evolving consumer journey. Headquartered in Florida with a team spanning the U.S., Paradise brings a uniquely hands-on, mission-driven approach to every engagement. We don't just market – we move people, drive results, and deliver progress. Learn more at APartnerForGood.

