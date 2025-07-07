CRN Honors Alison Bartalino, Logicalis US, As A 2025 Inclusive Channel Leader

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As Vice President of Finance and Controller, Bartalino uses her leadership position to prioritize building an inclusive and supportive workplace culture, where team members are encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work and feel secure in expressing their ideas. She plays an active part in the Logicalis US Responsible Business committee, which focuses on three key areas: people, planet and community. Bartalino serves as the chairperson for the community pillar, where she helps to foster corporate volunteerism and education. Additionally, she coordinates Logicalis' corporate volunteerism in Michigan, including events supporting local food banks and farms.

"I value fostering a culture-based environment, and I am honored to be recognized by CRN for my efforts to bring that focus to my role at Logicalis," said Bartalino. "I want diversity and inclusion to become the expected standard for not only those currently entering the workforce, but those who will do so in the future. Logicalis' commitment to inclusivity makes leading these efforts easy, and I look forward to continuing to do so nationally as we cultivate a safe workspace for all employees."

Each of the honorees on the CRN Inclusive Channel Leaders list is dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion within their organizations, the IT channel, and the entire industry. With this list, CRN highlights the importance of championing and building diversity and belonging in the channel ecosystem.

"The honorees on this year's Inclusive Channel Leaders list set a powerful example," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "They advance meaningful change by amplifying a multitude of voices and fostering company cultures where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We're inspired by their impact and appreciate their efforts to lead the way in advancing inclusion and building a stronger IT channel."

The 2025 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting online on July 7 at .

SOURCE Logicalis