0187279 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES THE LETTER AGREEMENT WITH REBIRTH ANALYTICS INC. WILL NOT PROCEED


2025-07-07 11:01:24
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 0187279 B.C. Ltd. (the“Company”) announces that its previously announced letter agreement between Rebirth Analytics Inc. and the Company, as described in its news release of April 20, 2023, will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.

