PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION BUILDS COMMUNITY IN CHICAGO THROUGH HANDS-ON SERVICE PROJECT

Chicago, IL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation is thrilled to be partnering with The Mission Continues and Windy City ToolBank for an impactful service project taking place on July 19, 2025, in downtown Chicago. Tillman Scholars, along with local veterans and volunteers from all three organizations, will roll up their sleeves and work together to build hundreds of park benches and picnic tables for Chicago neighborhoods in need.

"Service is at the heart of everything we do at the Pat Tillman Foundation, and we're proud to join forces with The Mission Continues and Windy City ToolBank for this inspiring project," said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and 2014 Tillman Scholar. "Our Tillman Scholars are driven to lead by example, and this is a powerful opportunity for them to work alongside other dedicated community members to create tangible, lasting change."

The project is part of the Pat Tillman Leadership Summit, an annual event held in Chicago that brings together hundreds of Tillman Scholars for leadership development and networking. It's a chance for scholars to put their values into action and give back to the community that hosts them each year. The Mission Continues and Windy City ToolBank have played a critical role in making this project possible, providing the resources, tools, and volunteers needed to bring it to life.

“This project is about more than building tables - it's about building bonds,” said LaCosta Moore, CEO at The Mission Continues.“We're thrilled to partner with like-minded organizations to serve Chicago and create lasting spaces for connection. Service never stops, and we're proud to show up for this city.”

Once built, the tables will be placed in green spaces throughout the city, providing Chicagoans with opportunities to gather, connect, and strengthen community ties.

“The ToolBank exists to make the impossible possible for mission-driven organizations like the Pat Tillman Foundation and The Mission Continues,” said Jess Pohto, Executive Director of Windy City ToolBank.“We're proud to be part of bringing 100 new gathering spaces to Chicago communities through this incredible service project.”

Together, the Pat Tillman Foundation, The Mission Continues, and Windy City ToolBank are proving that small acts of service can spark big change.

About The Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable military service members, veterans, and spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters, the Foundation empowers these individuals to make a meaningful impact as they transition into their next chapter of service beyond self. Learn more and support at and follow @PatTillmanFnd.

About The Mission Continues

The Mission Continues is a national nonprofit that empowers veterans to rediscover their sense of purpose and leadership by engaging them in meaningful projects within under-resourced communities. Through service, veterans build lasting relationships, gain valuable skills, and strengthen their confidence-while driving visible, lasting change. Veteran volunteers are deployed in more than 40 cities nationwide, working alongside nonprofit partners and local leaders to improve and foster stronger, more connected neighborhoods. This renewed sense of mission enables veterans to lead with a deepened sense of belonging and empowerment, while advancing equity and resilience across the communities they serve. Learn more and support at missioncontinues.org

About Windy City ToolBank

Windy City ToolBank, an affiliate of ToolBank USA, is a nonprofit tool-lending organization dedicated to helping Chicago's nonprofits, schools, and other mission-driven groups maximize resources and expand their impact. Through year-round access to an inventory of tools worth over $250,000, member agencies save thousands on equipment purchase, storage, and maintenance-allowing them to focus more funds on their mission. Its signature Building Change program engages corporate teams and volunteers in building much-needed items for local donation. The ToolBank is also home to the Midwest Hub of ToolBank Disaster Services, which deploys tools and equipment to support disaster response and recovery efforts across the region. Learn more at .

