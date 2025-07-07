Lifestyle Expert Meaghan Murphy Shares Her Favorite Wellness Tech For Summer Recovery With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart Self-Care Tools That Help You Feel Better - Just in Time for Prime Day

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With wellness and recovery more top of mind than ever, lifestyle expert and author Meaghan Murphy has teamed up with RENPHO and D S Simon Media for a special Prime Day segment featuring tech-forward self-care essentials that help consumers relieve tension, track health goals, and feel better - from head to toe.

Whether you're decompressing after a long day or dialing in your fitness journey, these practical tools combine convenience, comfort, and Prime Day value.

Top product highlights include:

RENPHO Mini Thermal Massage Gun : Small but mighty, this compact massage gun delivers targeted relief wherever you need it. With four speed settings up to 3000 RPM and four interchangeable head attachments , it's designed to hit everything from larger muscle groups to deep tissue trigger points. What sets it apart? A built-in steel massage head that heats up quickly , adding another layer of comfort to your recovery routine.

Weighing less than a pound, it's ideal for on-the-go relief - whether you're a traveler, a fitness enthusiast, or just need help with desk-job tension.

RENPHO 2025 Foot Massager with Heat : With upgrades informed by over 300 massage therapists, this newest version of RENPHO's top-selling foot massager offers a professional-grade experience from home . It uses 360-degree compression, kneading rollers, and three heat levels (up to 131°F) to ease tension and support better circulation. Ideal for foot fatigue, heel pain, and plantar fasciitis, it gently surrounds the foot for a complete massage experience.

Sized to fit feet up to US Men's 12, the 2025 model is designed for daily use - and is FSA/HSA eligible , making it both therapeutic and practical.

RENPHO Smart Tape Measure : The scale isn't the only way to track progress. This Bluetooth-connected tape measure offers an easy, data-driven way to monitor body changes over time - syncing with the RENPHO app to record up to 13 different body measurements , including waist, hips, arms, and more.

With an easy-lock retractable design, clear digital display, and automatic syncing to your phone, it's perfect for anyone pursuing health and fitness goals, tailoring plans, or managing weight beyond the numbers.

Meaghan also gives a sneak peek at RENPHO's popular Eyeris 1 and Eyeris 3 eye massagers , perfect for screen-fatigued eyes and bedtime routines - both will be featured in a dedicated follow-up segment on July 9.

All featured items are available on Amazon with special Prime Day pricing from July 8th through July 11th.

About Meaghan Murphy

Meaghan Murphy is the author of Your Fully Charged Life, former editor-in-chief of Woman's Day, and a frequent guest on national programs like TODAY and Good Morning America. Her signature blend of upbeat advice and practical know-how makes her a go-to source for all things lifestyle.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of RENPHO.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: ...

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this release is available at