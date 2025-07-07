Texas Doctor Terminated After Mocking Flood Victims As Trump Supporters: 'May They Get What They Voted For'
Dr. Christina B. Propst, who worked at Blue Fish Pediatrics in Houston, came under fire after the since-deleted post circulated widely on social media. Writing under the username Chris Tina, Propst referenced the floods that devastated Kerr County and killed more than 80 so far, including children.
“May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry,” she wrote.
“Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”Employer condemns comments
Blue Fish Pediatrics released a statement confirming she had been terminated.
“As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post,” the practice said.“That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics.”
The clinic emphasised its commitment to care for all families, regardless of their beliefs.Texas Medical Board responds
The head of the Texas Medical Board, Dr. Sherif Zaafran, also weighed in on the controversy .
He said any complaints about Propst's conduct would be reviewed thoroughly.
“There is no place for politicization. The entire focus needs to be on looking for survivors,” Zaafran posted on X.Floods leave over 80 dead
The flash floods that struck the Texas Hill Country over the Fourth of July weekend killed at least 82 people , including 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River. The disaster unfolded overnight when torrential rains caused the river to surge over 26 feet in less than an hour.
Rescue teams continue searching for the missing as the region begins to recover.Also Read | Texas flood disaster: What to know after 82 dead, including 27 at Camp Mystic
