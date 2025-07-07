Steaming Ahead At Perranwell Station

MENAFN - Pressat) Work is officially underway to bring nine new affordable homes to the village of Perranwell Station between Truro and Falmouth.

The homes are being developed thanks to social landlord Coastline Housing and are being funded by grants from both Homes England and Cornwall Council.

Colleagues from the housing charity were joined for the official start of work on site by outgoing local councillor Peter Williams and newly elected councillor for this ward Ruth Gripper.

Mr Williams, during his time in office, had worked closely with Coastline Housing to support this scheme of 100% affordable bungalows through the planning process to reach approval. He was happy to join the team onsite to see work beginning alongside Cllr Gripper.

Of the homes, five will be for social rent and four will be shared ownership properties.

Cllr Gripper said:“I'm really happy to see work beginning on this development of bungalows for Perranwell Station. It's exactly the sort of thing that local people need – whether they are thinking about downsizing or about getting their first home but still staying within the local area. It will be really exciting to see it all coming to life over the coming weeks and months.”

Mr Williams added:“This was a project that I had been working on for a number of years before handing the reins over to Ruth. I'm very much looking forward to seeing people from the local parish come forward to apply for and live in these homes and I hope they will all be very happy here for years to come.”

The bungalows, being built by local contractor EBC Partnerships, are expected to be ready for their new residents around Spring next year.