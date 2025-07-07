Ross B. Williams Of Modern Profits To Speak On Digital Branding At GHL Assembly In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ross B. Williams, branding strategist and founder of Modern Profits, speaking about digital branding and personal authority B. Williams, founder of Modern Profits, will speak at the 2025 GHL Assembly in Las Vegas, sharing his expert insights on personal branding and building a digital footprint for entrepreneurs.

Las Vegas, NV - July 7, 2025 - Ross B. Williams, the award-winning entrepreneur and founder of Modern Profit , will take the stage at this year's GHL Assembly in Las Vegas, where he will deliver a high-impact talk on the power of personal branding and how entrepreneurs can dominate their niche with a strong digital footprint.

Hosted by Andy Audate and Dakota Routh, GHL Assembly is a premier three-day event bringing together top marketers, SaaSpreneurs, and agency owners from around the world to learn, network, and elevate their businesses with GoHighLevel's industry-leading platform. The event will be held July 10-12 at Kiln in Las Vegas, NV.

How Personal Branding Drives Digital Dominance:

Williams' talk will center on how entrepreneurs can utilize their personal story, positioning, and content ecosystem to stand out online, attract their ideal clients, and establish long-term authority.

“Your brand is your leverage,” says Williams.“When you become known for something specific, and you own the digital real estate that reflects it, your business becomes easier to grow, scale, and automate.”

How to position themselves as an authority (even without a big audience)

The 5 components of a magnetic digital footprint Tools and tech that automate brand visibility and lead generation



Williams will also discuss how AI and automation when paired with personal branding, create a compounding effect that accelerates audience growth and sales.

The Man Behind Modern Profits

Ross B. Williams is no stranger to the entrepreneurial spotlight. He is the founder of Modern Profits, a marketing agency known for its tagline: "Building brands people remember and buy from - making them easy to find and hard to ignore." He is also the creator of the Modern Profits Mastermind Cruise , where 50 entrepreneurs gather annually to connect and scale, guided by the event's mantra: "Your next level begins in the right place, with the right people."

With over 25 years of experience in sales, branding, and event creatio , Williams brings a rare mix of corporate success and creative marketing vision. He earned North American Salesperson of the Year and built a single-city sales territory to $4 million/year in face-to-face sales. He is also a ClickFunnels Two Comma Club Award winner for generating over $1 million in online sales through a single funnel.

A proud Florida State University graduate with a double major in finance and real estate, and a four-year varsity cheerleader, Williams now channels his energy into empowering other entrepreneurs with tools, frameworks, and systems that deliver results.

Why GHL Assembly Matters

GHL Assembly is more than a conference. It's a high-energy experience designed to empower entrepreneurs with cutting-edge marketing strategies and the latest in automation and software innovation. From tactical workshops to elite-level networking, it's where digital marketers come to get ahead.

Williams' session promises to be one of the highlights, especially for those looking to stand out in crowded markets and maximize their GoHighLevel investment.

Visit to learn more or reserve your seat.