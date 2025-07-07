Hcltech Named One Of America's Best Employers For New Grads 2025 By Forbes

NEW YORK and NODIA, India, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2025 , marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this honor.

This recognition highlights the company's focus on building a culture of innovation, continuous learning and career growth for early professionals. This recognition is based on an independent survey of over 100,000 U.S. professionals with fewer than 10 years of experience across industries.

Known for its employee-centric culture, HCLTech stands out among young professionals for its commitment to empowering emerging talent through meaningful work, personalized learning pathways and a dynamic workplace environment designed for growth.

"We continue to invest in early career programs and mentorship initiatives that empower emerging professionals with numerous opportunities for career advancement and long-term success," said Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief People Officer at HCLTech. "We believe every employee-whether at the beginning of their journey or a seasoned professional-should feel inspired to contribute to impactful work that align with their professional aspirations."

HCLTech's commitment to nurturing talent is reflected in its employee value proposition, Find Your Spark , which encourages employees to pursue their passions, develop their skills and drive innovation. HCLTech also partners with high schools, universities and technical institutions to create pathways into careers through campus hiring, apprenticeships and its flagship TechBee program. Through these initiatives, participants gain access to hands-on training, mentorship, technical certifications and higher education opportunities.

