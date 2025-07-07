Acronis And M3 Technology Consultants #Teamup With The Washington Nationals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) M3 Technology Consultants deploy Acronis solutions to secure the Nationals' IT environment

WASHINGTON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection , is happy to announce its latest #TeamUp partnership with the Washington Nationals Baseball Club. In collaboration with M3 Technology Consultants , a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) delivering top-notch IT services, the Nationals will strengthen their digital infrastructure using Acronis' natively integrated cyber protection solutions.

As the proud #CyberFit Partner of the Washington Nationals, #M3TC is enhancing its partnership with the team to bolster the Nationals' cybersecurity posture by deploying Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. This includes VM Cloud Backup for seamless, cloud-based protection of virtual machines, along with Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) to ensure fast and reliable data and system recovery.







Acronis continues to lead the charge in strengthening cyber defenses across professional sports, setting a new standard for proactive protection against increasingly complex cyber threats. With M3 Technology Consultants managing the team's IT infrastructure, Acronis' security solutions are ready to step up to the plate to protect the team against complex cybersecurity threats.

“Our #TeamUp program was created to collaborate with professional athletic organizations to safeguard not only their team data but also the valuable information of their fans,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis.“It's about establishing a solid foundation for a secure, reliable digital environment, both on the field and in the digital world. Together with #M3TC, this partnership ensures the Nationals have the data protection and cyber resilience they need to stay ahead of threats and maintain seamless business continuity.”

“This expanded partnership will help us continue to be forward-thinking in our approach to cybersecurity and data,” said Matt Lemire, Nationals Vice President, Corporate Partnerships.“Acronis' technology and the management of M3 Technology Consultants will play an important role in safeguarding our data and systems.”

“Partnering with the Washington Nationals is an exciting opportunity to enhance the team's security strategy and deliver top-tier cybersecurity and data protection solutions from Acronis,” said Joseph Migliozzi, President at M3 Technology Consultants.“By implementing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, we're equipping the Nationals with advanced solutions to safeguard their digital assets and ensure they're always in the best position to recover their data quickly and efficiently in case of any unexpected curveballs.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams. To learn more about Acronis' #TeamUp Program, please visit .

About M3 Technology Consultants

M3 Technology Consultants provides more than just business IT services. Our team of experts offer personalized IT strategies for our clients that allow them to continue running their businesses without technology issues getting in the way. We recognize that business leaders do not have time to guess what IT support their businesses may or may not need. With 22 years of experience, M3TC has developed one simple streamlined solution, our True Blue inclusive service package. All the support your business needs, without the back and forth, nickel and diming. One package is designed to provide proactive system support, so you can run your business and enjoy peace of mind.

Founded in 2003, M3 Technology Consultants is headquartered in Fairfax, VA. All services are US based, with our team of Information Technology Professionals supporting clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Learn more at .

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity , data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at .

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communication Manager

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at